Daryl Mitchell century again not enough for Black Caps in heavy defeat to Pakistan

Black Caps batter Daryl Mitchell made it two tons in two games vs Pakistan in their ODI series.

2nd ODI, at Rawalpindi: New Zealand 336-5 (Daryl Mitchell 129 off 119, Tom Latham 98 off 85, Chad Bowes 51 off 51; Haris Rauf 4-78) lost to Pakistan 337-3 from 48.2 overs (Fakhar Zaman 180* from 144, Babar Azam 65 from 66, Mohammad Rizwan 54* from 41; Henry Shipley 1-58 from 10) by seven wickets.

Another Daryl Mitchell ton, another Black Caps defeat against Pakistan.

For the second time in the space of a couple of days, the Black Caps’ batter had a century overshadowed by superb Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman powering his side to victory with one of his own.

Zaman struck a magnificent unbeaten 180 from 144 balls in his side’s seven-wicket win in Rawalpindi on Sunday morning (NZT), mowing down New Zealand’s 336-5 with 10 deliveries to spare.

Indeed, it was again the Mitchell and Zaman show, after Mitchell backed up his 113 in the opening ODI with a brisk 129 from 119.

But Fakhar made it three ODI tons on the trot – he’s the fourth Pakistan cricketer to achieve the feat – smoking 17 fours and half a dozen sixes to power Pakistan to their second-highest successful ODI run chase behind the 349 they chased down against Australia last year.

New Zealand will be sick of the sight of him, although they only have themselves to blame for allowing him to inflict so much misery on their under-powered attack.

Anjum Naveed/AP Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman took advantage of two chances to lead his side to a big win over the Black Caps in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Both Chad Bowes and Mark Chapman put down chances off his blade, the former at point when he was on 50, before Chapman shelled a goober at deep square leg when he had 55 to his name.

Jimmy Neesham, who later came back on and had Zaman launch him long into the stands, could only bury his head in his hands after both were put down off his bowling.

Zaman is too good of a player to let off the hook. As is Mohammad Rizwan, who Bowes had a golden opportunity to run out cheaply. He went on to score an unbeaten 54 from 41.

As decent as New Zealand’s total was on a quality batting strip, Pakistan always looked to be cruising with Zaman in the middle.

He and captain Babar Azam put on 135 from 122 balls for the second wicket, with Azam stroking his 25th ODI half ton, before a leading edge off Ish Sodhi ended his knock just as he was threatening to take New Zealand’s attack to pieces.

Anjum Naveed/AP Black Caps batter Daryl Mitchell celebrates after scoring his second ton in as many games against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

There was a moment during Zaman’s fine knock where you could not help but notice Mitchell shaking his head between overs, and who could blame him?

Not when he made it two tons on the bounce and three in 23 ODIs, doing everything in his power to drag a team missing plenty of big guns over the line in the second of five matches in the series.

He got plenty of help with the blade, too. Opener Chad Bowes (51) struck his maiden ODI half century, while captain Tom Latham scored 98 from 85.

It was Latham who Mitchell combined with to put on 183 from 159 for the third wicket as the Black Caps dared to believe they could upset the full-strength hosts.

Had their fielding not let them down, they might well have gone on to do so.

The third ODI will be played in Karachi, starting Wednesday night (10.30pm).