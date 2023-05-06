New Zealand lose 4th ODI to Pakistan by 102 runs in Karachi

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Tom Latham during the fourth one-day international in Karachi.

4th ODI, Karachi: Pakistan 334 for 6 (Babar Azam 107, Agha Salman 58, Shan Masood 44; Matt Henry 3-65) beat New Zealand 232 all out in 43.4 overs (Tom Latham 60, Mark Chapman 46; Usama Mir 4-43, Mohammad Wasim 3-40) by 102 runs.

A clean-sweep of defeats is on the cards for the Black Caps in Pakistan.

The hosts won game four of their five-match one-day series against an understrength New Zealand in Karachi on Saturday morning (NZ time) by a whopping 102 runs to take a 4-0 lead.

The visitors were unable to hunt down Pakistan’s challenging 334-6 batting first, being dismissed for 232 in the 44th over.

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and again opted to field, and once more Pakistan’s top order set the platform for another big score.

Babar Azam, the world’s top-ranked ODI batter, set the tone with his 18th ODI hundred on his way to becoming the quickest player to reach 5000 ODI runs.

Babar’s 107 at No.3 came from 117 balls and featured 10 fours, while he got plenty of support despite the hosts making five changes to the side which won game three two days’ prior.

Agha Salman hit a powerful 58 from 46 deliveries at No.5, and just when it looked like New Zealand’s death bowlers might have allowed their batters a sniff at an achievable target, Mohammad Haris and Shaheen Shah Afridi plundered 38 off the final two overs.

Latham and Mark Chapman gave their side a brief hope of successfully chasing the huge tally before falling in quick succession after Shaheen was brought back to break up their partnership.

Fareed Khan/AP Tom Latham top-scored for the Black Caps in their defeat.

Latham made 60 from 76 balls at No.4 while Chapman hammered 46 from 33 deliveries, with three sixes and four fours, at No.5.

Big moment

Ben Lister came close to dismissing Pakistan’s talismanic skipper before he’d got off the mark.

But Babar clamped down on a good yorker and was rarely troubled after as he eased his way to yet another ODI ton at home.

Best with the bat

While the skipper stayed in control, Agha Salman began the process of taking the game out of New Zealand’s reach.

Fareed Khan/AP Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi hit out in the final over to give the hosts an imposing score.

After easing himself in, the No.5 took to the visiting spinners and it took an excellent caught and bowled by Matt Henry to end his charge.

Best with the ball

Legspinner Usama Mir enticed NZ’s most consistent batter Daryl Mitchell into an error and later produced an excellent delivery to remove the dangerous Chapman before cleaning up the tail.

Big picture

After being relatively competitive during the series, the visitors may now struggle to score their sole win in the final encounter starting on Sunday night (NZ time).