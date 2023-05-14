Winners and losers from the Black Caps' Pakistan tour as World Cup squad takes shape

New Zealand's Mark Chapman is bowled out by Pakistan's Haris Rauf during the first one-day international in Rawalpindi.

ANALYSIS: New Zealand’s just-concluded ODI tour of Pakistan isn’t likely to have a huge impact on their World Cup squad.

A mostly second-string Black Caps squad was beaten 4-1 by a virtually full-strength home side, who were a cut above with bat and ball.

Being without eight top-flight players due to their Indian Premier League commitments – and injured skipper Kane Williamson, who appears majorly unlikely to be fit for the tournament – the five games did present opportunities for other players to stake their claim for a place in the squad for this year’s one-day World Cup which starts in India in October.

But none of the Cup fringe selections made a compelling case to force their way into an assured spot for the tournament.

Instead, New Zealand’s best players were a trio we knew were already going to be automatic selections for the 15-man squad - Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham and Matt Henry.

CERTAINTIES:

Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Trent Boult*, Tim Southee, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell.

NZ CRICKET Black Caps coach Gary Stead says Kane Williamson requires knee surgery and is "unlikely" to play in the Cricket World Cup.

Head coach Gary Stead indicated on return from Pakistan that “11 or 12” spots in the Black Caps’ 15-man squad were locked in, which leaves three or four places up for grabs.

Of the contenders that went to Pakistan, Will Young was probably the pick of the bunch. The top-order bat is considered as the most likely player to replace Williamson in the squad – and possibly in the first-choice playing XI.

Used as an opener in all five matches, Young made 240 runs at an average of 48, with a strike rate of 95.23 while facing a world-class pace attack.

It was a little surprising he was never employed at No.3 – Williamson’s position – which possibly indicated Stead is considering using Conway in that position in India. Currently excelling in the IPL, the 31-year-old is versatile enough to be aggressive in the power play or accumulate while facing the majority of the overs.

The left-hander, who averages 45.81 in ODIs, has been used as an opener in his past 11 matches for New Zealand.

ON THE CUSP:

Finn Allen, Will Young, Ish Sodhi, Jimmy Neesham, Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Chad Bowes, Henry Shipley.

Finn Allen has been Conway’s regular opening partner of late but hasn’t nailed down the spot, averaging 26 in his past 10 appearances, and has been gathering cobwebs with the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the IPL.

Anjum Naveed/AP Will Young averaged 48 in the ODI series against Pakistan.

Chad Bowes, Tom Blundell and Mark Chapman – the latter added to the ODI squad after starring in the prior T20 series – all had their moments without indicating they’d be greater value than the incumbent first-choice XI batters.

Among the allrounders, none of Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra and Cole McConchie barged through an open door. McConchie’s power hitting in game four was impressive, but he remains well behind Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell in the spin bowling/late-order batting pecking order.

LONG SHOTS:

Kyle Jamieson, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie, Ben Lister, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Blair Tickner, Josh Clarkson.

Seamer Henry Shipley produced good pace and showed wicket-taking ability, and he could get another chance to impress when New Zealand play four ODIs in England as their final build-up before the World Cup.

Fareed Khan/AP New Zealand's Henry Shipley celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Babar Azam during the fifth one-day international in Karachi.

However, his chances of making the World Cup squad – which should be named before the tour of England – will likely be lessened notably should Trent Boult be available, and wanted, for selection, as seems probable.

Stead also mentioned Kyle Jamieson, who had back surgery after withdrawing from the test series against England in February, could yet be in selection contention, although the brains trust will be very wary about the big fast bowler’s return after he broke down when set to play his first international since the initial ailment ruled him out of the test series in England last year.

New Zealand play their ODI series against England in September – by which stage the Black Caps will have a new selector to replace the departed Gavin Larsen.

Should Neesham and Nicholls find themselves out of favour, the 2023 Cup squad could feature just four of the side which played in the dramatic defeat to England in the 2019 final at Lord’s.

LIKELY BLACK CAPS WORLD CUP SQUAD: Finn Allen, Will Young, Devon Conway, Tom Latham (captain), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman/Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.