Trent Boult expresses 'big desire' to play for Black Caps again

Trent Boult picked up the scraps after three fielders collided in his side's IPL win.

Trent Boult has not given up hope of playing for the Black Caps again, targeting an international return in the looming ODI World Cup in India and retaining “a big desire” to resume his test career.

The 33-year-old paceman was granted a release from his central contract last year in order to spend more time with his family and have more freedom to play in franchise leagues around the world.

That move significantly reduced his role with the Black Caps with players contracted to New Zealand Cricket favoured by coach Gary Stead and selectors.

As a result, Boult has not played international cricket since the Black Caps’ T20 World Cup semifinal loss to Pakistan last November, with his last appearance in test whites coming almost a year ago against England in June.

But Boult still holds out hope of representing his country in all formats, admitting it felt “bizarre” to be overlooked for a test against England in his hometown of Mount Maunganui last year.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo in Jaipur while playing for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, the left-armer laid bare his World Cup ambitions.

Martin Hunter/Photosport Trent Boult retains a desire to resume his test career having missed the Black Caps' last six matches.

“I've been lucky enough to have a 13-year career in the Black Cap and hey, I've still got a big desire to play in the World Cup as well,” Boult said of the tournament being held in India in October and November.

“We'll see how that unfolds: there's still a bit of movement in the landscape at the moment.

“I remember after the 2019 final [loss to England at Lord’s], I said to Kane [Williamson] that we've got to be there again, come 2023 in India. It's a shame with what's going on with his knee but he'll be working as hard as he can to try and get there. It's such a great tournament ... 100%, I've got that desire to be out there.

“We're a great one-day side. We've got some players that have travelled to India and experienced the conditions a lot, and that's what it comes down to in World Cups. You can't buy experience, and you can't replace players that have toured for however many years across these conditions.”

Boult has played 99 ODIs for the Black Caps, snaring 187 wickets with an average of 23.97 and career-best figures of 7-34. Plenty of New Zealand cricket fans would welcome his return to the fold, particularly in the wake of the team’s 4-1 series hammering by Pakistan in which their pace bowlers toiled.

Boult has been playing in Australia’s Big Bash and the IPL since stepping away from his central contract and conceded that the rise of franchise cricket meant that the international game “is going to suffer”.

“It's an interesting time for both franchise and international cricket, I reckon," Boult told ESPNcricinfo. “The leagues – there's a lot of movement happening in that space, but the golden question is what it's going to look like in a couple of years.”

Nevertheless, Boult still considers test cricket as the pinnacle and is desperate to pull on the whites again in home tests having missed the Black Caps’ last six matches in the format.

Aijaz Rahi/AP Rajasthan Royals' Trent Boult celebrates the dismissal of Virat Kohli during an IPL match last month.

Missing that test against England “a couple of kilometres down the road” from where he lived was difficult to comprehend.

“It felt bizarre. Test match cricket was on ... and I wasn't part of it,” Boult said, adding that he hoped to be considered for home tests against Australia and South Africa early next year.

“There are some big tests coming up next year ... and test cricket is still my favourite format.

"I've played nearly 80 tests and had some pretty great times in the Black Cap, but they said that, if I chose to move away from that contract, my time in it would be limited.

“And I'm pretty sure they've never had anyone play test cricket that isn't contracted – so that probably makes it hard as well.”