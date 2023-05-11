Trent Boult's availability issue is New Zealand Cricket's ongoing conundrum

Trent Boult has been playing for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL while New Zeland have been involved in T20 and ODI series in Pakistan.

ANALYSIS: How often Trent Boult picks and chooses his appearances goes far beyond this year’s World Cup for New Zealand Cricket.

The outstanding left-arm paceman says he wants to play in the ODI tournament in India, starting in October, despite not being contracted to the game’s governing body here.

Boult has already represented the Black Caps at a World Cup after being released from his NZC central contract last August – he was a key performer as New Zealand made the semifinals of the T20 event in Australia in November.

But that was his most recent game for the Black Caps, who have played 37 games – 17 ODIs, 14 T20s and six tests – since.

“I've still got a big desire to play in the World Cup as well,” Boult told ESPNCricinfo.

“We'll see how that unfolds: there's still a bit of movement in the landscape at the moment … 100%, I've got that desire to be out there.”

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Trent Boult says he’s keen to play in this year’s World Cup in India - and in tests against Australia and South Africa next year.

Head coach Gary Stead will want Boult to be part of his World Cup squad – he’s one of the world’s best white-ball bowlers and particularly lethal at the start of an innings.

But every selection for the 33-year-old now comes with qualifications and ramifications.

Boult was the first New Zealand representative to ask to be released from his NZC contract to allow him to play less international cricket, which allowed him to play in more financially lucrative Twenty20 leagues around the world.

Not long after, Colin de Grandhomme opted to retire from international cricket after he’d been drafted to play in Australia’s Big Bash League while still being contracted to NZC – which would have prohibited him from playing across the Tasman at that time of year.

Boult conceded to ESPN Cricinfo that the rise of franchise cricket meant that the international game “is going to suffer”.

“The leagues – there's a lot of movement happening in that space, but the golden question is what it's going to look like in a couple of years.”

NZ Cricket is well aware that more of its best players could opt to follow Boult’s path and not sign a yearly contract which obligates them to play for the national side – in an increasingly busy international programme.

Kelly Barnes/Getty Images Colin de Grandhomme retired from international cricket to play for the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League.

Franchise T20 cricket is poised to offer even greater riches in the coming years and become more prevalent. That’s likely to give NZC the conundrum of how much leniency to give its stars, to ensure they’re not lost completely from playing for the national side, yet ensure they’re still able to be financially compensated at a level commensurate to their talents and demand for their skills.

Boult said it “felt bizarre” when he wasn’t a late added selection to the Black Caps test squad to play the opening game of the two-match series against England in Mount Maunganui in February, after injuries hit the NZ camp.

“Test match cricket was on ... and I wasn't part of it,” said Boult, who lives close to Bay Oval.

But NZC had said when agreeing to release the 317-test wickets veteran that it would also be loyal to contracted players.

While most fans found it equal parts perplexing and annoying that Boult wasn’t called up when available, it’s understood many of the test side saw the issue differently.

They’d been away from family when toiling in a drawn two-test series in Pakistan over Christmas and New Year, while Boult played in the BBL and a new T20 competition in the United Arab Emirates.

Fareed Khan/AP New Zealand head coach Gary Stead is keen to have Trent Boult for the World Cup, but didn’t seek his services earlier this year for tests versus England.

And while they knew Boult’s quality would give them a better chance of victory in the day-night test, they wanted loyalty to be recognised and rewarded.

Boult says he hopes to be considered for home tests against Australia and South Africa early next year.

“There are some big tests coming up next year ... and test cricket is still my favourite format.

"I've played nearly 80 tests and had some pretty great times in the Black Cap, but they said that, if I chose to move away from that contract, my time in it would be limited.”

But he’s highly unlikely to be available to play two tests away to Bangladesh after the World Cup and then two ODIs and three Twenty20 games in New Zealand before Australia and South Africa visit.

That will again raise the issue for NZ Cricket it faced just three months ago.

What it decides will likely set the tone for the years – and players – to follow.