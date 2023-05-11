Trent Boult says he made the right move in not being contracted to NZ Cricket

Trent Boult says he made the right decision to ask – and be granted – a release from his New Zealand Cricket contract.

Boult hasn’t played for the Black Caps since the Twenty20 World Cup last November. In that time, the team has played 37 games – 17 ODIs, 14 T20s and six tests.

The 33-year-old is keen to represent his country again at this year’s one-day World Cup starting in India in October, and to play in tests at home next summer versus Australia and South Africa.

But even if that doesn’t play out, the left-arm pace bowler has backed his move last August to not be part of the NZC contract system.

“Flicking through the camera roll on my phone, it's a good feeling, to be honest," Boult told ESPNCricinfo.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Trent Boult played for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League last summer.

“When I made that decision, it was [for] two reasons. One, to get to spend more time with my kids and be around the house; and then two, to get the chance to play in some leagues and play a bit of cricket around the world.”

Boult is currently playing in the Indian Premier League with the Rajasthan Royals and has wife Gert and their three young boys with him. Prior to that competition, he played in the Big Bash League in Australia and the new ILT20 in the UAE.

"My boys had the chance to come to Dubai. They came to the Big Bash for Christmas – I've always wanted to bring them to India and I've had the chance to do that with Rajasthan [Royals] as well. It's been cool. It's freed up a lot of time to spend with them."

"I'm trying to cast myself back to eight or nine years ago, when tours seemed to be a month long.

“You'd play a couple of tests and three one-dayers, and that was about it. And I can't remember the last tour I went on that was under almost eight weeks, really. They're too long,” Boult told Cricinfo.

“And if you play all formats, there were years there where I was at home for probably three or four weeks. I was away on the road both touring in New Zealand and internationally for 10 months a year. Doing that while raising a family, getting married – all the things that normal people do – just makes it a bit more challenging.”

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Trent Boult says he’s keen to play test cricket at home against Australia and South Africa early next year.

New Zealand Cricket and current head coach Gary Stead are keen to have Boult available for big tournaments and tests, but are also wary of what precedents that sets. Boult knows he has no guarantee of further selection.

“It is what it is: I've made my decision. I've been lucky enough to have a 13-year career in the black cap, and hey, I've still got a big desire to play in the World Cup as well. We'll see how that unfolds: there's still a bit of movement in the landscape at the moment," Boult said.