Black Cap Devon Conway backtracks on 'biggest victory of career' statement

Black Caps fans irked by Devon Conway’s statement in the aftermath of his crucial knock in the IPL final can breathe easy.

Yes, it turns out he didn’t really mean it when he labelled Chennai’s five-wicket victory over the Gujarat Titans this week the “biggest victory of my career”.

How dare he say such a thing, some punched into their device and published on social media after Conway struck 47 runs from 25 balls to cap a memorable IPL campaign, when he was a member of the Black Caps’ world test championship winning side in 2021?

“I think it’s the best T20 victory of my career, I wouldn’t say it’s overall my best. But certainly best T20 victory or achievement in my career,” Conway told RNZ, backtracking from his original statement.

“I think the test championship final, winning that for New Zealand was certainly very, very special.”

The 31-year-old was exceptional for the Stephen Fleming-coached Super Kings, scoring the third most runs (626) during the 2023 season behind Shubman Gill (890) and Faf du Plessis (730).

Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images Black Cap Devon Conway pictured playing for the Chennai Super Kings against the Gujarat Titans in the IPL final this week.

Conway averaged 51.69 during the campaign and scored at a good clip (139.70 strike rate), notching six half tons and top-scoring with 92* from 15 innings.

“It was a great experience, I was fortunate enough to get a few games towards the back end of the IPL last year, so I got a taste of what it’s like, what the pressure is like, what the team expects of me as a player batting in the top order,” he told RNZ.

“Getting that backing [to open] from the first game throughout this campaign certainly helped me put my best foot forward and create momentum throughout the tournament.”

Conway, who is set to return home to Wellington and take a month off, is certain to be back in India later this year, when the Black Caps get their World Cup campaign underway in October.

Rajanish Kakade/AP Devon Conway will be an instrumental part of the Black Caps when they contest the World Cup in India later this year.

With captain Kane Williamson set to miss the tournament with a knee injury, the left-handed Conway will shoulder even more of a load at the top of the order, albeit on surfaces he’s shown he can thrive on.

“A lot of the surfaces are generally batter friendly. So, I’ve taken a lot of pleasure in training hard on a lot of these surfaces and playing on different grounds, taking notes of what different grounds change from the next,” Conway told RNZ.