Black Caps to play England in 2023 World Cup opener in repeat of 2019 final

Chris Woakes of England offers his support to Martin Guptill of New Zealand at the conclusion of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 final at Lord's.

The Black Caps will play England in a repeat of their ill-fated 2019 World Cup final in the opening match of the 2023 tournament in India.

New Zealand are set to play the Cup holders in Ahmedabad on October 5 according to a draft schedule for the event from the BCCI presented to the ICC, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The Black Caps are also scheduled to meet hosts India in Dharamsala on October 22, Australia in Dharamsala on October 29, South Africa in Pune on November 1 and Pakistan in Bengaluru in a day match on November 5.

New Zealand lost the 2019 World Cup final to the hosts at Lord’s in a dramatic encounter which was decided on the last ball of a Super Over tie-breaker.

The Ahmedabad venue seats more than 100,000 spectators and will be the host venue for the final to be played on November 19.

The hosts are set to play their matches across nine different venues, Cricinfo reported.

SKY SPORT Super Over decides Cricket World Cup final and gives Black Caps an agonising defeat against England. (First published July 2019).

The 2023 World Cup schedule has faced an unprecedented delay, with the fixtures for the previous two events having the schedules finalised more than a year in advance – allowing teams to make travel and accommodation plans and overseas fans to plan their attendance.

The BCCI secretary, Jay Shah, said late last month the schedule would be out during the World Test Championship final between India and Australia which finished overnight Sunday (NZ time).

The Black Caps will next be in action when they play three Twenty20 internationals away against the United Arab Emirates in August.

They will warm up for the World Cup with four T20Is and three one-day games against England in England from August 30-September 15.