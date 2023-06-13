Former Black Caps batter Colin Munro 'bitter' over lack of test appearances

New Zealand’s Colin Munro is dismissed by Morne Morkel of South Africa in the second innings of the second test in Port Elizabeth in 2013.

Colin Munro says he was bitter that he only played one test match for the Black Caps.

The former New Zealand Twenty20 international star said he thought he deserved a spot in the test side when scoring heavily at first-class level for Auckland in the mid-2010s.

Munro’s sole test came in a struggling side which was hammered by South Africa by an innings and 193 runs in Port Elizabeth (now known as Gqeberha) in January 2013.

After James Franklin was ruled out with injury, Munro batted at No 7. He made a golden duck in the first innings and 15 in his second turn at bat.

Munro told ESPNcricinfo that he was badly underdone heading in to the match after being asked to stay on tour as injury cover after the T20 series.

“I neglected my batting in the nets because I was just getting ready for the one-day series afterwards, so I didn't do a lot of red-ball preparation with the bat,” Munro said.

Getty Images Colin Munro made just one test appearance for New Zealand despite averaging more than 50 in first-class cricket.

The Auckland left-hander averaged 51.58 in 48 appearances in first-class cricket, with 13 centuries and 15 fifties while maintaining a strike-rate of 98.79.

“I honestly thought I deserved a spot,” Munro told Cricinfo.

“And not just because of my average but the weight of runs that I scored. At the time, you're very disappointed – and a little bit bitter – that you're not playing test cricket, because that's what you wanted to do.”

He felt with then-captain Brendon McCullum batting in the middle-order of the test side, his own aggressive approach may not have been wanted.

“Now, in this day and age, there's probably space for two or three players that could play that role.”

TOM LEE/STUFF Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum has led England's test resurgence.

Munro told Cricinfo that after McCullum retired in 2016, he found himself looking at some of the players picked for the New Zealand test side and thinking: “’How did they get there?' I felt like I had to ask some tough questions to the management, and they just said that my method – the way that I played first-class cricket – wouldn't work at test level.”

The hard-hitting white-ball opener gave up first-class cricket in 2018 but was still a T20I regular for the Black Caps. In total, he played 65 T20s and 57 one-dayers for New Zealand, with his last appearance coming in a T20 against India in Mount Maunganui in February 2020.

Since then, he has been a T20 franchise gun-for hire, playing in the IPL, Big Bash League, Caribbean Premier League, Pakistan Super League, The Hundred and Afghanistan Premier League.

The 36-year-old is currently playing for English county side Nottinghamshire in the T20 competition.