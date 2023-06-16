How the Black Caps could replace Michael Bracewell for the 2023 World Cup

The Black Caps are set to be without Michael Bracewell and Kane Williamson at this year’s World Cup.

ANALYSIS: Gary Stead has to be desperately hoping Plan D isn’t required for the World Cup.

Michael Bracewell’s ruptured Achilles tendon has again weakened the New Zealand side for the ODI tournament starting in India in October.

The allrounder was likely to be a 1st XI member, with Stead saying his enforced absence had reduced some of NZ’s ‘fear factor’ for other sides.

The 32-year-old, who only made his one-day debut last year but was named New Zealand’s ODI Player of the Year recently, smashed 140 from 78 balls batting at No.7 against India in Hyderabad in January to almost spark a remarkable comeback victory.

Bracewell’s batting doesn’t always come off, but he’s made two centuries in 16 innings down the order, and has a strike rate of 118.60. He’s also taken 15 wickets at 42.26 (economy rate 5.15) and was set to fill a dual-pronged allround spin bowling spot in the XI with Mitchell Santner.

Stead is already chiefly resigned to being without white-ball captain and his side’s premier batter, Kane Williamson, for the Cup after he required surgery on his right knee following an injury while fielding in the IPL opener at the end of March.

Mahesh Kumar A./AP Michael Bracewell made a stunning century against India in Hyderabad in January.

Here’s five options Stead may be pondering to fill the gap left by Bracewell:

More opportunities for Ish Sodhi

The legspinner was probably behind Bracewell and Santner in the selection race before the former’s misfortune while running between the wickets in an English county T20 match.

Sodhi has plenty of experience – he’s played 46 ODIs over eight years. Nine of those came between January and May this year, including seven in Pakistan when New Zealand didn’t field a full-strength side.

However, he struggled to make an impression on wickets that offered little for the spinners, taking four wickets in the five-match series in April/May at 74.75, with an economy rate of 5.98.

A promotion for Cole McConchie or Rachin Ravindra

The pair were also part of that series in Pakistan.

Canterbury skipper McConchie is a capable middle-lower order bat who made an impressive unbeaten 64 from just 45 balls on debut in Karachi in May but struggled, like his team-mates, when in search of success with his offspinners.

Ravindra, a left-arm orthodox spinner, played three times, taking four wickets at 48.25 (ER 7.01) and averages 28.66 with the bat (SR 106.17) in his five ODI starts – all this year.

Fareed Khan/AP New Zealand's Cole McConchie hits out during the third ODI versus Pakistan in Karachi in May.

McConchie appeals as the most like-for-like Bracewell swap, but even for a tested domestic player aged 31, the jump to relied-upon World Cup performer would be a huge one.

More bowling from Glenn Phillips

In his 16 ODIs, Phillips has twirled down just 20 overs of off-spin.

That qualifies him as an obvious part-timer, with a six-over contribution against Pakistan in January his biggest bowling effort. From a limited sample-size, Phillips could argue his strike-rate (24) courtesy of six wickets (at 26.20) deserves more opportunities.

New Zealand could opt to go batter heavy and winkle 10 overs out of Phillips and Daryl Mitchell, but it appears the most unlikely of plans.

Five quicks and a spinner

No, not a new delightful English rom-com, but another option Stead may be pondering.

NZ CRICKET Black Caps coach Gary Stead says Kane Williamson requires knee surgery and is "unlikely" to play in the Cricket World Cup.

The Black Caps could utilise the pace of Trent Boult, Matt Henry and one of Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne, plus Tim Southee’s swing/wobble seam/cutters combination and use Santner as the sole specialist slow bowler.

It may sound unusual for a tournament on the subcontinent, but a one-day wicket in India is far different in nature from a fourth-day test strip.

A miracle from Williamson

Stead said on Wednesday his talismanic captain was “fighting to do everything he can to be there, but still [the] likelihood is him not being there.”

While Williamson’s offies wouldn’t be employed – he hasn’t bowled in an ODI since taking 1-25 from seven overs against Australia at the previous World Cup – a remarkably quick return from injury would give the coach one less headache.