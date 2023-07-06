Kane Williamson tops ICC test batting rankings despite being sidelined by injury

Kane Williamson's recovery from a knee injury continues as he gets throwdowns at home from daughter Maggie.

Kane Williamson has risen to the top of the test batting rankings again – despite being out of action for more than three months.

New Zealand’s premier batter holds the No.1 spot in the latest edition of the ICC men’s test player rankings for batters, sitting ahead of Australia’s Steve Smith and Smith’s team-mates Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head.

Williamson hasn’t been able to play since rupturing the ACL in his right knee while fielding for the Gujarat Titans in the opening game of the Indian Premier League at the end of March.

The 32-year-old required surgery which is likely to rule him out of playing for the Black Caps at this year’s one-day World Cup starting in India in October, although Williamson hasn’t been completely ruled out of contention yet.

This week he posted a video on his Instagram page of him batting in his kitchen against the bowling of his daughter Maggie with a tennis ball, saying “First competitive game back! Nice to have @graynicolls_ausnz back in hand.”

Even if Williamson hadn’t been injured, he still wouldn’t have played any test cricket since mid-March – New Zealand’s last test was against Sri Lanka in Wellington, when the right-hander made 215 in NZ’s only innings as they won by an innings and 58 runs.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Kane Williamson of New Zealand on his way to a double century against Sri Lanka at the Basin Reserve in March.

In NZ’s four home tests last summer, the former skipper made 479 runs at 79.83, with two centuries and the double-ton at the Basin Reserve.

It’s the sixth time Williamson has held the No.1 spot, first reaching it in November 2015.

Williamson’s elevation coincides with the fall in rankings of England’s former test skipper Joe Root, from top spot to No.5 after scores of 10 and 18 in the second Ashes test.

Smith’s ‘player of the match’ efforts of 110 and 34 in the win at Lord’s lifted him four places to second position, just one point behind Williamson.

There aren’t any Black Caps in the top 10 test bowling rankings – headed by India’s Ravichandran Ashwin, with Australian skipper Pat Cummins moving up to second position.

Ironically, Kyle Jamieson – who has missed NZ’s last seven tests with a back injury – is the top-ranked Black Caps bowler in 11th place, one ahead of test captain Tim Southee.