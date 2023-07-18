Black Caps to play home tests against Australia for first time since 2016

The Black Caps will host the world test champion Aussies next summer, ending a near decade long drought.

By the time Australia arrive ahead of the two test series, to be played at Wellington’s Basin Reserve and Christchurch’s Hagley Oval in February and March, more than eight years will have passed since they last played red ball cricket in New Zealand.

That was former captain and current England coach Brendon McCullum’s last series for the Black Caps. He signed off with a magnificent century in New Zealand’s seven-wicket defeat at Hagley Oval.

A three-match T20 series against the Aussies will precede the tests, which will wrap up a home summer for the Black Caps that also features a tasty two-test series against South Africa, who the New Zealanders have never taken a series from.

In the only other home tests, the Tim Southee led Kiwis will play the Proteas at Tauranga’s Bay Oval and Hamilton’s Seddon Park in February.

That follows three ODIs and three Twenty20s against Bangladesh, starting in Dunedin on December 17, and a five-match T20 series against Pakistan, starting at Eden Park in Auckland on January 12.

Joe Allison/Getty Images The White Ferns will start and finish the home summer, which is packed with 32 internationals.

The home summer, packed with 32 internationals, gets underway with the White Ferns playing three T20s and three ODIs against Pakistan, with the first two T20s of the series to be held in Dunedin, starting December 3.

Following their white ball series against Pakistan, which wraps up in Christchurch on December 18, the White Ferns won’t be in action again on home soil until March 19, when they host England.

Five T20s and three ODIs are on the agenda, the last of which will be played in Hamilton on April 7.

A feature of the home international season is the scheduling of no fewer than 10 double-headers, as New Zealand Cricket (NZC) attempts to address both the needs of different audiences and enhance the efficiency of its playing programme in an era of climate change awareness.

NZC chief executive David White said playing consecutive games at the same venue allowed organisers to cater for different tastes in terms of patronage, as well as reduce the amount of air travel and transport for teams, officials, broadcasters, and fans.

Getty Images New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White.

“In terms of venues with lights, we’ve been able to schedule several back-to-back night matches and day matches to ensure good opportunities for both families and adult patrons, respectively, which we think is good for the game,” he said.

“It’s a strategy that also complements our need to prioritise energy efficiency – and to just do the right thing as a sports organisation, given the challenges we’re facing from climate change these days.”

White said there was already a great sense of anticipation over the upcoming home summer programme, particularly with all games being screened live and free-to-air and the enormous exposure for cricket as a result.

Home summer

White Ferns v Pakistan

First T20, Uni Oval, Dunedin, December 3

Second T20, Uni Oval, Dunedin, December 5

Third T20, Sir John Davies Oval, Queenstown, December 9

First ODI, Sir John Davies Oval, Queenstown, December 12

Second ODI, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, December 15

Third ODI, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, December 18

Black Caps v Bangladesh

First ODI, Uni Oval, Dunedin, December 17

Second ODI, Saxton Oval, Nelson, December 20

Third ODI, McLean Park, Napier, December 23

First T20, McLean Park, Napier, December 27

Second T20, Bay Oval, Tauranga, December 29

Third T20, Bay Oval, Tauranga, December 31

Black Caps v Pakistan

First T20, Eden Park, Auckland, January 12

Second T20, Seddon Park, Hamilton, January 14

Third T20, Uni Oval, Dunedin, January 17

Fourth T20, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, January 19

Fifth T20, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, January 21

Black Caps v South Africa

First test, Bay Oval, Tauranga, February 4-8

Second test, Seddon Park, Hamilton, February 13-17

Black Caps v Australia

First T20, Sky Stadium, Wellington, February 21

Second T20, Eden Park, Auckland, February 23

Third T20, Eden Park, Auckland, February 25

First test, Basin Reserve, Wellington, February 29 to March 4

Second test, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, March 8-12

White Ferns v England

First T20, Uni Oval, Dunedin, March 19

Second T20, Saxton Oval, Nelson, March 22

Third T20, Saxton Oval, Nelson, March 24

Fourth T20, Basin Reserve, Wellington, March 27

Fifth T20, Basin Reserve, Wellington, March 29

First ODI, Basin Reserve, Wellington, April 1

Second ODI, Seddon Park, Hamilton, April 4

Third ODI, Seddon Park, Hamilton, April 7