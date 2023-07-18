Black Caps to play home tests against Australia for first time since 2016
The Black Caps will host the world test champion Aussies next summer, ending a near decade long drought.
By the time Australia arrive ahead of the two test series, to be played at Wellington’s Basin Reserve and Christchurch’s Hagley Oval in February and March, more than eight years will have passed since they last played red ball cricket in New Zealand.
That was former captain and current England coach Brendon McCullum’s last series for the Black Caps. He signed off with a magnificent century in New Zealand’s seven-wicket defeat at Hagley Oval.
A three-match T20 series against the Aussies will precede the tests, which will wrap up a home summer for the Black Caps that also features a tasty two-test series against South Africa, who the New Zealanders have never taken a series from.
In the only other home tests, the Tim Southee led Kiwis will play the Proteas at Tauranga’s Bay Oval and Hamilton’s Seddon Park in February.
That follows three ODIs and three Twenty20s against Bangladesh, starting in Dunedin on December 17, and a five-match T20 series against Pakistan, starting at Eden Park in Auckland on January 12.
The home summer, packed with 32 internationals, gets underway with the White Ferns playing three T20s and three ODIs against Pakistan, with the first two T20s of the series to be held in Dunedin, starting December 3.
Following their white ball series against Pakistan, which wraps up in Christchurch on December 18, the White Ferns won’t be in action again on home soil until March 19, when they host England.
Five T20s and three ODIs are on the agenda, the last of which will be played in Hamilton on April 7.
A feature of the home international season is the scheduling of no fewer than 10 double-headers, as New Zealand Cricket (NZC) attempts to address both the needs of different audiences and enhance the efficiency of its playing programme in an era of climate change awareness.
NZC chief executive David White said playing consecutive games at the same venue allowed organisers to cater for different tastes in terms of patronage, as well as reduce the amount of air travel and transport for teams, officials, broadcasters, and fans.
“In terms of venues with lights, we’ve been able to schedule several back-to-back night matches and day matches to ensure good opportunities for both families and adult patrons, respectively, which we think is good for the game,” he said.
“It’s a strategy that also complements our need to prioritise energy efficiency – and to just do the right thing as a sports organisation, given the challenges we’re facing from climate change these days.”
White said there was already a great sense of anticipation over the upcoming home summer programme, particularly with all games being screened live and free-to-air and the enormous exposure for cricket as a result.
Home summer
White Ferns v Pakistan
First T20, Uni Oval, Dunedin, December 3
Second T20, Uni Oval, Dunedin, December 5
Third T20, Sir John Davies Oval, Queenstown, December 9
First ODI, Sir John Davies Oval, Queenstown, December 12
Second ODI, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, December 15
Third ODI, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, December 18
Black Caps v Bangladesh
First ODI, Uni Oval, Dunedin, December 17
Second ODI, Saxton Oval, Nelson, December 20
Third ODI, McLean Park, Napier, December 23
First T20, McLean Park, Napier, December 27
Second T20, Bay Oval, Tauranga, December 29
Third T20, Bay Oval, Tauranga, December 31
Black Caps v Pakistan
First T20, Eden Park, Auckland, January 12
Second T20, Seddon Park, Hamilton, January 14
Third T20, Uni Oval, Dunedin, January 17
Fourth T20, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, January 19
Fifth T20, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, January 21
Black Caps v South Africa
First test, Bay Oval, Tauranga, February 4-8
Second test, Seddon Park, Hamilton, February 13-17
Black Caps v Australia
First T20, Sky Stadium, Wellington, February 21
Second T20, Eden Park, Auckland, February 23
Third T20, Eden Park, Auckland, February 25
First test, Basin Reserve, Wellington, February 29 to March 4
Second test, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, March 8-12
White Ferns v England
First T20, Uni Oval, Dunedin, March 19
Second T20, Saxton Oval, Nelson, March 22
Third T20, Saxton Oval, Nelson, March 24
Fourth T20, Basin Reserve, Wellington, March 27
Fifth T20, Basin Reserve, Wellington, March 29
First ODI, Basin Reserve, Wellington, April 1
Second ODI, Seddon Park, Hamilton, April 4
Third ODI, Seddon Park, Hamilton, April 7