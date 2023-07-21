Black Caps set to host depleted Proteas due to clash with fresh T20 competition

South Africa captain Dean Elgar, left, and Keshav Maharaj celebrate the wicket of Black Cap Daryl Mitchell at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval last year.

South Africa could be forced to send a vastly depleted squad to New Zealand next summer, tarnishing one of just two home test series the Black Caps will host.

The red ball series, set to start in Tauranga on February 4, before the second is played in Hamilton between February 13-17, is set to clash with the latter stages of the SA20 – South Africa’s essentially new franchise T20 competition.

While South Africa’s centrally contracted players are bound to both the national team and the SA20, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has guaranteed the T20 competition first rights to players over the January window.

According to a Cricinfo report, there are serious concerns within CSA regarding the quality of the squad they will be forced to send to New Zealand for the tests, which are part of South Africa’s second engagement of the 2023-2025 World Test Series Championship cycle.

CSA had hoped New Zealand Cricket (NZC) would be open to rescheduling the matches. However, NZC manager of public affairs Richard Boock, in a statement to Cricinfo, said the matches were set in stone as per the Future Tours Programme (FTP).

"These tests have been part of the FTP since it was announced two years ago," Boock said. "We've collaborated and agreed dates with CSA, who have confirmed the tour, acknowledged the arrangements and have been in receipt of the schedule for several weeks.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport New Zealand bowler Kyle Jamieson celebrates the wicket of Zubayr Hamza during play on day three of the first cricket test between South Africa and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch last year.

“Flights have been confirmed, dates for the practice game have been agreed, and we're looking forward to the squad's arrival. The Proteas are a popular and formidable test team, and we view them as an important part of our home summer schedule."

In other words, NZC isn’t budging ahead of a home summer packed with 32 internationals across the Black Caps’ and White Ferns’ schedules, and highlighted by Australia’s men’s side playing tests in New Zealand for the first time since 2016.

Just how many players are in doubt for the tour will be clearer in September, when a SA20 mini-auction will take place and more athletes are scooped up.

However, as it stands, a significant proportion of their first-choice test players are already committed to the six-team competition, which is expected to wrap up in mid-February.

South Africa last played test cricket in New Zealand last year, when the sides split the two-match series.