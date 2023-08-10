Trent Boult eyes ODI World Cup success in India after return to Black Caps

Trent Boult is eyeing his third ODI World Cup campaign after his return to the Black Caps.

Trent Boult has missed international cricket – but also sounds like a man happy with the path he took a year ago.

Boult was named on Wednesday in the New Zealand squad to contest the four-game ODI series in England next month, essentially meaning the veteran fast bowler will also be part of the Black Caps squad at the World Cup in India.

This time last year, Boult opted out of his NZ Cricket central contract and his only major appearances for his country came at the T20 World Cup in Australia late last year.

However, he’d always had his eye on playing at the World Cup starting in October.

“It wasn't an easy decision to make a year ago; to move away from the New Zealand Cricket bubble,” Boult said before a training session at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval on Thursday.

“I never wanted it to be about New Zealand or franchise cricket; I just respected the fact that my career's only so long and to try and make the most out of my remaining years as a bowler. I'm definitely still as hungry as ever to represent my country and hopefully do something special with the guys over the next couple of months.”

Aijaz Rahi/AP Trent Boult celebrates taking a wicket for the Rajasthan Royals during an Indian Premier League match in April.

The 34-year-old has played T20 franchise cricket in Australia, the UAE, India and the United States over the past eight months and was recently the leading bowler for the MI New York franchise as they captured the inaugural Major League Cricket title.

“I still respect the international game immensely,” Boult said.

“It plays a big role in any kid trying to come through and play cricket as a dream and the ODI World Cup is still the pinnacle in my opinion.

“I think everyone looks at T20 cricket and says 'oh, it's only 20 overs, or four overs as a bowler’ ... but it's still about intensity and the training that goes into it, and the time away from home is the thing as well.

“When I made my decision to move away from my contract, it was to spend a bit more time at home, and it quickly became a lot of cricket on around the world. I was very fortunate to take my family around the world and it's been one of the best things, to flick through the camera roll and see the kids with cowboy hats on in Texas and in Rajasthan with turbans ... it's going to be something I'll be pretty proud of in years to come.”

Boult wouldn’t be pushed on whether more NZ representatives may follow his path, or if NZ Cricket needed to alter their contract model.

“Franchise cricket, it isn't taking over, but there's a lot more of it.

“But I still think international cricket plays a massive role in earning you the right to get into the franchises and play.

“Franchise cricket can be pretty hard – you're one or two performances away from being pushed out of the franchise – and there's hundreds of cricketers trying to come in behind you and take that role. There's a lot at stake.”

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF Will Kane Williamson return from his ACL injury in time for the Cricket World Cup in October? Black Caps Head Coach Gary Stead is hopeful.

He expects greater things to come out of the US.

“I think there's a lot of potential there.

“The crowds were great ... a couple of converted grounds that were ex-baseball stadiums that were pretty cool NZ-like cricket grounds, they were sold out every day. It was a great start; I know it went very very well for the guys that own it and the guys that broadcast it, so watch this space I guess.”

Now Boult is focused on his third ODI World Cup campaign, having finished runner-up in the previous two.

“I've always had it in my mind to come back, and working towards an ODI World Cup, with the history involved there and the times that we've had in previous campaigns have been very exciting – so just hungry to get involved and hopefully play a big role, just thinking about hopefully lifting something pretty shiny that we were pretty close to four years ago.”

But is he a freelance cricketer for good?

“I don't know – I'm a dad first and a lower-order allrounder second,” Boult laughed.