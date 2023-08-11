Kane Williamson continues progress in fitness quest for Black Caps at World Cup

Will Kane Williamson return from his ACL injury in time for the Cricket World Cup in October? Black Caps Head Coach Gary Stead is hopeful.

Kane Williamson is cautiously optimistic of being fit for the World Cup.

That’s what all Black Caps fans want to hear, right?

So it’s the most encouraging angle they could take away from Williamson’s latest media engagement on the state of his injured knee and his battle to be ready for play for – and captain – New Zealand at the tournament starting in India in October.

Of course, Williamson is canny and measured enough not to make even a slightly definitive statement that he might actually be able to play his part at the event, despite suffering a knee injury which required surgery at the start of April.

But at times on Friday ahead of a net session with other Black Caps at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Williamson did give some hope that his recovery was ahead of schedule – and on track with him being selected next month.

“If the knee is at a stage where that can be a reality, that's great, but it very much is about getting it right and making sure it is ready to go when that time comes – whenever that time is,” Williamson said.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Kane Williamson continues his recovery from knee surgery as he attempts to be fit for selection for New Zealand for the World Cup.

“You do have some good days, then you have a few variable ones. It’s all part of the journey, it's hard to get too far ahead of yourself, because you see something really good in one place, but you still know there's a lot of work to do.

“If I end up at a place where it's realistic because all these bases are covered and it's ticked off by the people who know a lot more about it than me, then that's great.”

Black Caps head coach Gary Stead said earlier this week that his ODI skipper would be considered for selection, even if he wasn’t ready to play initial group matches.

Williamson said he was comfortable with that idea.

“To potentially have that opportunity and use all those sorts of different, I suppose, scenarios to try and make that happen would be great.

“It's still just guesswork at the moment in terms of when the day is or how it's tracking at the time. So it is just about the now and I'm working hard to keep it moving forward.”

Williamson wasn’t named this week in the Black Caps’ 15-player squad for their four-match ODI series in England, starting on September 8, but he will travel to England and train with the team while continuing his rehabilitation.

New Zealand will play three ODIs against Bangladesh in late September ahead of the World Cup, but Williamson “that's probably a bit early” for him to resume playing.

“It's a tricky one – you start entertaining a few earlier targets.

“It is a lot about the healing element as well – you can have the strength work, the movement, the confidence, but the actual healing is what has to happen.”

Ajit Solanki/AP Kane Williamson is carried off the field after injuring his knee while fielding during the opening game of the Indian Premier League with the Gujarat Titans against the Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on March 31.

When Williamson ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee when fielding in the opening game of the Indian Premier League at the end of March, he felt his chances of recovering in time for the World Cup were “obviously slim”.

“And still a tough goal.

“However, something like that in the back of your mind is obviously motivating and you want to keep seeing those improvements.”

The 34-year-old, who was named player of the tournament at the previous World Cup when NZ lost the final to hosts England on boundary countback after a Super Over, is into the running phase of his rehabilitation.

In net sessions, he’s still restricted to batting against just ‘throwdowns’ but said he’s hopefully “not too far away” from facing bowlers.