Black Caps could face Ben Stokes back for England at 2023 Cricket World Cup

Ben Stokes of England reacts after an attempted run out results in overthrows after ricocheting off his bat during the final of the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand at Lord's.

The Black Caps could face their 2019 World Cup final tormentor again at this year’s tournament.

England test captain Ben Stokes retired from one-day internationals last year, but white-ball coach Matthew Mott is keen to see if the talismanic allrounder wants to change his mind ahead of the 2023 tournament starting in India in October.

Stokes was named Player of the Match in the previous final, when England defeated New Zealand on boundary countback after even a Super Over failed to separate the two sides at Lord’s. Stokes made 84 not out from 98 balls in England’s run chase and then made eight from three balls in the Super Over.

A preliminary England squad for the World Cup is set to be named this week, along with squads for the Twenty20 and ODI series against New Zealand starting later this month.

Mott said that Jos Buttler, England's white-ball captain, would be in touch with Stokes to "see if he's keen" to reverse his retirement.

"Jos will probably lead the way on that communication, but Ben's pretty straight with all of us. We will see if he's keen," Mott told the Mail on Sunday.

England’s cricketing heroes celebrate their Cricket World Cup triumph over New Zealand with fans at The Oval in London.

"There has not been a clear direction on what he's going to do yet, but we are still hopeful. I've always said his bowling would be a bonus, but just look at what he brings with the bat, even in the field.

"Watching him throughout the whole Ashes series, he had such a great presence. He's done it for years when it comes to performing in one-day cricket and so he's an invaluable commodity."

Stokes retired from ODI cricket due to what he described as an unsustainable international schedule, while he has been battling with a chronic knee injury over the past year.

New Zealand meet England in the opening game of the World Cup in Ahmedabad on October 5 in a day-night encounter.

England are poised to name fast bowler Jofra Archer in their provisional World Cup squad.

Archer hasn’t played during the home international summer programme due to an elbow stress fracture.

"There is a high chance that we will take a risk on a proven performer that has done it on the world stage," Mott told the Mail on Sunday.

"We are planning for him to be available. Obviously, a lot of things have to go his way and it will be a tight timeline but with players like that you are going to give them every opportunity to prove their fitness, and so we will keep an open mind."

New Zealand will name their 15-player squad for the World Cup between September 5-10.

The Black Caps white-ball captain Kane Williamson is striving to be fit for the tournament after having knee surgery in early April.