Dean Foxcroft poised for Black Caps debut in T20 series against UAE

Otago Volts batter Dean Foxcroft is poised to make his New Zealand debut, after the Covid-19 pandemic set back his international ambitions.

The Black Caps have made a habit of seeing South African cricketers, unable to make an impact in their home country, turning into world-beaters.

Neil Wagner and Devon Conway have become stars with New Zealand, while Grant Elliott gained the adoration of fans with his six to win the 2015 World Cup semifinal over his former countrymen at Eden Park.

Now they’ll be hoping for the same with Dean Foxcroft – the latest in a line of players born in the republic to represent their adopted homeland – when New Zealand meet the United Arab Emirates in a three-game Twenty20 series starting in Dubai on Friday morning (2am NZT).

Foxcroft first came to New Zealand in 2016, but the Covid-19 pandemic notably delayed his progress to the national side.

The former Central Districts and now Otago allrounder – a right-handed top/middle-order bat and offspin bowler – returned to South Africa when the pandemic hit in March 2020 to complete some university exams and visit family and friends.

That move saw him stranded once New Zealand closed its borders, as he was neither a citizen nor a permanent resident. Had he stayed here, he would have been available for Black Caps selection after meeting the three-year residency requirement.

Instead, he was given eligibility approval earlier this year from the ICC under its “exceptional circumstances” criteria.

“My biggest dream is to play for New Zealand and I want to compete at the highest level for New Zealand and there were days where you’re thinking that’s not going to happen and your dreams are fading away,” the 25-year-old said earlier this year.

Foxcroft won the men’s Super Smash player of the year and men’s domestic player of the year trophies at this year’s New Zealand Cricket Awards. He was the leading men's run-scorer in the T20 Super Smash, hitting 424 runs at 47.11 with a strike rate of 131 from 10 innings, including three half-centuries while also taking nine wickets, with best figures of 5-11 against Auckland.

With the Black Caps squad missing a number of first team regular batters, including Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips, the hard-hitting Foxcroft is likely to get a start in the series-opener at No 4 or No 5.

The other potential debutant in the squad is 20-year-old Auckland legspinner Adithya Ashok.

The New Zealand squad made a late change this week with Jacob Duffy replacing Blair Tickner in the seam-bowling ranks. Tickner is remaining in Hawke’s Bay after the birth of his daughter.

Black Caps squad for the T20 series v UAE: Chad Bowes, Tim Seifert, Will Young, Dean Foxcroft, Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Dane Cleaver, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Jacob Duffy, Adithya Ashok, Ben Lister.

Schedule:

Friday, 2am: 1st T20I in Dubai

Sunday, 2am: 2nd T20I in Dubai

Monday, 2am: 3rd T20I in Dubai