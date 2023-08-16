South Africa to send weakened side to NZ for two-test series versus Black Caps

Star pace bowler Kagiso Rabada is one of more than a dozen players set to be unavailable for South Africa’s two tests versus the Black Caps here in February.

The Black Caps are in line to face an entirely second-string South African side in their two-test series here this summer.

Proteas players have been told by Cricket South Africa’s chief executive that they must play in the second edition of the SA20 competition at home, which runs from January 10 to February 10, 2024.

That would mean the test side would be stripped of its star pace attack of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje, spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer, captain Temba Bavuma and fellow batters Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Heinrich Klaasen and Rassie van der Dussen.

"Protea players in the SA20 will not be going to New Zealand and that is a directive from CSA," Pholetsi Moseki, the CSA boss, told ESPNcricinfo.

"But our plans are on track. The auction will be the next milestone and Shukri [Conrad, the test coach] will then determine player availability for the tour."

New Zealand will meet South Africa in two tests – at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui from February 4-8, and at Seddon Park in Hamilton from Feb 13-17.

The SA20 will start three days after South Africa finish hosting India in an all-format tour.

Cricinfo reported that CSA approached New Zealand about moving the tests, which were announced in the most recent Future Tours Programme, but have been told there is no room for negotiation.

“These tests have been part of the FTP since it was announced two years ago,” Richard Boock, NZC’s manager of public affairs, recently told ESPNcricinfo.

“We’ve collaborated and agreed dates with CSA, who have confirmed the tour, acknowledged the arrangements and have been in receipt of the schedule for several weeks. Flights have been confirmed, dates for the practice game have been agreed, and we’re looking forward to the squad’s arrival.

“The Proteas are a popular and formidable test team and we view them as an important part of our home summer schedule.”