Black Caps captain Kane Williamson has two weeks to prove fitness for World Cup in India

Kane Williamson is striving to be fit to play for New Zealand at the ODI World Cup in India starting in October.

Kane Williamson has two more weeks to prove his fitness for World Cup selection.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said on Monday that the regular white-ball captain continues to make promising progress from his knee injury as he strives to be available for the tournament in India starting in October.

”We’ve got about two weeks from now until we name that side,” Stead said.

“Nothing’s changed at the moment, we’re going to give him every chance and use that full amount of time.

“He’s in full rehab mode, he’s back batting in the nets again which is great to see. He’s progressing really well, but again there’s a lot of work for him still to do to make sure he gets to where we need him to be.”

Williamson had knee surgery in early April after rupturing the ACL in his right knee while fielding in the opening game of the IPL.

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF Will Kane Williamson return from his ACL injury in time for the Cricket World Cup in October? Black Caps Head Coach Gary Stead is hopeful.

The Black Caps could name Williamson in their squad of 15, even if not fit for the initial matches of the group stage, or even as an injury replacement option.

“They’re all the things that we are weighing up right now,” Stead said.

“There’s a chance that even if Kane was named that he may not be available right at the start of the tournament. But he also might be, and he also might not be ready.”

New Zealand play England in the tournament opener in Ahmedabad on October 5.

“So we’re going to give him the full two weeks to prove where he's at and for us it’s still a little bit of crystal ball-gazing, where he will be at.

Ajit Solanki/AP Kane Williamson is carried off the field after he injured his knee while fielding for the Gujarat Titans in the opening game of the Indian Premier League.

“Yes, of course we want him at the World Cup. There is that bigger picture in mind though that we want Kane Williamson fit for the rest of his career.

“They’ll be honest conversations that Kane and I will have with each other around exactly where he’s at to make sure we get the best outcome for our team, but also the best outcome for Kane Williamson and his long-term career.”