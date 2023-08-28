Jimmy Neesham to miss T20 series v England for Black Caps with first child due

Jimmy Neesham will miss New Zealand’s Twenty20 series against England after helping the Oval Invincibles win The Hundred men’s final.

Neesham is returning to New Zealand early to be with his wife ahead of the birth of their first child. He was initially due to head to home after the series.

Spin-bowling allrounder Cole McConchie will stay on with the Black Caps squad in England for the four-game series.

Neesham made an unbeaten 57 from 33 balls and combined with Tom Curran in a match-defining partnership as their side defeated the Manchester Originals by 14 runs at Lord’s on Monday morning (NZ time).

The Black Caps allrounder and Curran – who hammered 67 not out off 34 balls – put on 127 from 65 balls for the sixth wicket after the Invincibles had slumped to 34-5 batting first.

Neesham got the recovery going with a couple of fours off Zaman Khan and then brought back memories of his six off pace bowler Jofra Archer in the Super Over of NZ’s World Cup final loss to England in 2019 when he deposited left-arm spinner Tom Hartley into the stands.

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF Will Kane Williamson return from his ACL injury in time for the Cricket World Cup in October? Black Caps Head Coach Gary Stead is hopeful.

The left-hander hit seven fours and a six, while Curran smashed five sixes and four fours to get the Invincibles to 161-5 at the end of their 100 balls.

In reply, the Originals could only reach 147-6, giving the Invincibles victory by 14 runs.

“It was about using all 100 balls,” Neesham said.

“Tom made my job easier. Win the trophy, that's the goal. Very, very happy with the result."

Their partnership was the highest for any wicket in the short history of The Hundred men's competition.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Glenn Phillips has been in fine form in New Zealand’s warm-up T20 matches.

The Black Caps warmed up for their start of their series against hosts England on Thursday morning (NZ time) with a 22-run win over Gloucestershire on Monday morning.

Batting first against an understrength county opponent, New Zealand made 168-6 as Glenn Phillips slammed 65 from 37 balls at No.5 while Tim Seifert made 32 from 20 deliveries at No.3.

Phillips hit four sixes and five fours in Bristol while legspinner Ish Sodhi starred with the ball, taking 3-23 from his four overs as Gloucestershire were restricted to 146-6 in reply.