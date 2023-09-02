Black Caps beaten by 95 runs by England in second T20 at Old Trafford

England batter Jonny Bairstow top-scored in his side’s win over New Zealand at Old Trafford.

At Old Trafford: England 198-4 (Jonny Bairstow 86 not out from 60 balls, Harry Brook 67 from 36 balls) beat New Zealand 103 all out in 13.5 overs (Tim Seifert 39 from 31 balls; Gus Atkinson 4-20 in 2.5 overs, Adil Rashid 2-18 from 3 overs) by 95 runs.

A boundary-fest from Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook consigned New Zealand to a heavy loss in their Twenty20 encounter against England on Saturday morning (NZ time).

The Black Caps bowlers had no answer to the third-wicket assault from the home team duo at Old Trafford in Manchester as the visitors went down by 95 runs.

Opening bat Bairstow thumped an unbeaten 86 from 60 deliveries while Brook – not part of England’s provisional squad for the World Cup starting in India next month – blazed 67 from 36 balls as the pair put on 131 for the third wicket in just 10.4 overs.

Bairstow struck four sixes and eight fours while Brook hammered five sixes and five fours to help England reach an imposing 198-4 from their 20 overs and New Zealand were dismissed for just 103 in 13.5 overs.

The duo took 23 runs off NZ captain Tim Southee in the 13th over as they ramped up their assault, with pace bowler Adam Milne (0-23 from his four overs) the only member of the visiting bowling line-up capable of holding England in check.

Bairstow was primed for his first T20 International century but only faced 11 balls in the last six overs.

England quick bowler Gus Atkinson took the wicket of NZ opener Devon Conway in his opening over and when Finn Allen fell three balls later, any hope of an upset victory had already virtually disappeared.

Batting at No.3, wicketkeeper Tim Seifert was the only member of the visiting side to last more than 17 balls, making 39 from 31 deliveries, while Atkinson’s dream debut saw him clean up the NZ tail to end with 4-20 from 2.5 overs.

The hosts won the opening game of the four-match series by seven wickets on Thursday (NZ time).

Game three is in Birmingham on Monday morning (NZ time).