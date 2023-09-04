Finn Allen's overdue knock powers Black Caps to big win over England

At Edgbaston, Birmingham: New Zealand 202-5 (Finn Allen 83 off 53, Glenn Phillips 69 off 34; Gus Atkinson 2-31) beat England 128 from 18.3 overs (Jos Buttler 40 off 21; Kyle Jamieson 3-23, Ish Sodhi 3-33) by 74 runs.

Not so fast, England.

The Black Caps bounced back from a couple of thrashings to dish out one of their own and keep their road Twenty20 series alive with a match to play.

They can thank Finn Allen’s overdue knock at the top of the order for setting the 74-run win at Edgbaston in motion, after he struck his first T20 half century in almost a year on Monday morning (NZT).

Sometimes criticised for his lack of application and shot selection, Allen led the way by blasting 83 from 53 balls after captain Tim Southee won the toss and elected to bat.

Notably, the difference with this Allen knock was the heave and hope mentality was replaced by patience and a willingness to settle for singles early in his dig.

He faced 20 balls for his first 20 runs, giving himself a chance to get a feel for the conditions before freeing himself up and going boundary hunting.

Stu Forster/Getty Images Black Cap Kyle Jamieson, centre, took three wickets against England in Birmingham on Monday.

He clobbered half a dozen sixes, including three on the trot off leg-spinner Adil Rashid, and four boundaries along the deck en route to his highest T20 score for New Zealand since he struck 101 against Scotland in July last year.

On the back of seven-wicket and 95-run drubbings to start the four-match series, he got plenty of help from Glenn Phillips before he was cleaned up by Luke Wood in the 17th over.

The pair put on 88 from 47 balls for the third wicket, with Phillips cracking 69 off just 34 deliveries on a peach of a day in Birmingham.

Phillips sent five deliveries over the rope and another five to it, as New Zealand gave the hosts a taste of their own medicine and powered to 202-5.

Whether that would be enough was far from a given at the halfway mark. After all, England had dispatched New Zealand’s bowlers to all parts the previous two matches.

However, nothing dents a chase better than snaring early wickets – which is precisely what the Black Caps did.

Stu Forster/Getty Images New Zealand wicketkeeper Tim Seifert celebrates with Tim Souhee after the pair had combined to dismiss Adil Rashid in Birmingham on Monday morning.

They had the dangerous Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks and Dawid Malan back in the hut with just 30 runs on the board, while Harry Brook, who smashed 67 off 36 in the second match, managed just eight.

Captain Jos Buttler briefly gave the hosts hope with a typically rapid 40 from 21. But when he was caught and bowled by Mitchell Santner, the writing was on the wall as they fell to 92-5 with less than eight overs in the bag.

With Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson injected into the side for Adam Milne and Lockie Ferguson, all five Kiwi bowlers utilised snared wickets as the crowd were again sent home early.

Jamieson finished with match-best figures of 3-23, while spinners Ish Sodhi (3-33) and Santner (1-20) combined to take 4-53 from seven overs.

It was Sodhi who got the all-important wicket of opener Bairstow, who attempted to heave the leg-spinner over the deep mid-wicket rope, only to pick out the boundary-riding Phillips.

“Much better in all three areas, in a style we expect to see from NZ. Finn's innings allowed people to bat around him and [Phillips’] innings on a wicket like that showed his class. First few overs were crucial and allowed the spinners to come through the middle,” Southee said post match.

The fourth and final match of the series is on Wednesday morning (NZT).