Kane Williamson overcomes doubts to be fit for Black Caps at World Cup in India

The Black Caps skipper has made a remarkable recovery from an ACL injury to be fit for the tournament.

Kane Williamson had doubts he would be fit for the World Cup.

But the Black Caps skipper will be selected in the New Zealand squad on Monday to contest the tournament starting in a month’s time in India.

Williamson ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee in the opening game of the Indian Premier League at the end of March.

That put him hugely in jeopardy for the event, which the Black Caps have finished runners-up in at the past two Cups.

But New Zealand Cricket confirmed on Tuesday morning that the 33-year-old has made enough progress in his rehabilitation to be part of the 15-man squad.

Williamson was asked in a zoom media call if he ever felt he wouldn’t be fit in time.

“Yeah, absolutely.

“I think when it first happened, probably most people assumed that that could be what happened.

“It’s something you always want to be a part of, but I also didn’t want that to dictate how my rehab went. I didn’t want to be in a rush, I wanted to make sure I was putting in the time and giving it the attention that it deserved.

“It didn’t change my path – at the same time, having a bit of a carrot in the back of your mind is probably helpful.

“I think when it first happened, and I learnt a bit more about what it meant, I sort of thought that probably it wouldn’t be on the cards.”

He said the medical team were “quite careful” about expectations of his return for the World Cup.

“There’s so many parts to it that you can’t control, as well, in terms of some of the healing and perhaps the swelling, and some of the backward steps you experience along the journey.

“The messaging was basically to put your head down and do the work and see where you end up.”

Williamson said he’s not yet certain whether he will be ready to play in the opening game of the tournament against defending champions England on October 5, but is confident he will be fully capable when he makes his return to the side.

“That’s a part of the decision-making for sure … that’s been a part of the journey the whole way.

“I love the team and I only want to be there if I can add some value and I’m fit and ready to go. This next period of time is still important, to keep putting in the work and seeing that improvement.”

Williamson’s presence – even though he will enter the tournament without having played a game in more than six months – massively elevates New Zealand’s chances of success at the tournament.

The right-hander was named Player of the Tournament at the 2019 World Cup, when his side was cruelly beaten on Boundary Countback in the final by England at Lord’s after the teams remained tied following a Super Over.

Clive Mason/Getty Images Kane Williamson of New Zealand hits out during the World Cup final in 2019 against England at Lord's.

Williamson scored 578 runs in the tournament at an average of 82.57, with two centuries and two fifties. Only four players – Ross Taylor, Stephen Fleming, Martin Guptill and Nathan Astle – have scored more ODI runs for New Zealand than Williamson, who has tallied 6554 at 47.83 (strike rate 80.97), with 13 tons and 42 half-centuries.

His inclusion in the squad is bad news for Will Young and Henry Nicholls, who were likely to contest a batting spot in the 15 should Williamson have been unfit for selection.

Williamson said he still has work to do to reach full fitness.

“A lot of my training … my batting in the nets … is basically at about 100%, give or take a few movements.

“Change of direction stuff, the running is progressing quite nicely. It’s really still day by day in terms of how the knee is feeling after the increase in load and whether to push again or let it settle a bit before we go on to that next step.

“It’s a grey period, but there’s been some really good progress.”

New Zealand’s second match in the tournament comes four days after their opener against England and is versus The Netherlands, raising the prospect that Williamson could yet miss the opening week and make his first appearance versus Bangladesh on October 13.