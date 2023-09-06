Big-hitting Black Caps mow down England to salvage Twenty20 series

The Black Caps have beaten England in their fourth T20 after a successful run chase at Trent Bridge.

At Trent Bridge, Nottingham: England 175-8 (Jonny Bairstow 73 off 41, Liam Livingstone 26 off 20; Mitchell Santner 3-30, Ish Sodhi 2-21) lost to New Zealand 179-4 from 17.2 overs (Tim Seifert 48 off 32, Glenn Phillips 42 off 25, Mark Chapman 40* off 25; Rehan Ahmed 2-27) by six wickets.

A trio of Black Caps hitters ensured the Kiwis salvaged a drawn Twenty20 series with England on Wednesday morning (NZT).

New Zealand mowed down England’s 175-8 with 16 balls to spare at Trent Bridge, squaring a series which started with two heavy defeats to the hosts.

Tim Seifert (48 off 32), Glenn Phillips (42 off 25) and Mark Chapman (40 not out off 25) were excellent in New Zealand’s emphatic six-wicket win, all striking the ball crisply on a batter-friendly surface.

In the end, it made for yet another convincing win in a series of one-sided results, although this was comfortably the closest of the bunch.

“We were far from our best in those first two [matches]. The first two games we were rotten in all three areas, and the last two games we just played the way we know this team can play,” captain Tim Southee said.

New Zealand’s chase hadn’t started well, not after opener Finn Allen went back to his old ways and lost his off-stump attempting to slog a Luke Wood delivery into the stands.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Black Caps batter Tim Seifert led his team’s charge against England at Trent Bridge on Wednesday.

But Seifert, who played a remarkable straight six from the back-foot off spinner Adil Rashid, and Daryl Mitchell put on a swift 53 for the second wicket before the latter was runout.

England thought they had carved an opening when Seifert was caught and bowled, but Phillips and Chapman – at ease against England’s spin-heavy attack – combined to put on 58 from 38 balls and break the back of the chase.

Phillips’ 42 from 25 included three monstrous sixes, and was a continuation of a superb series from the No 4 batter.

The Black Caps had been staring down the barrel of 200-plus after England opener Jonny Bairstow belted 73 off 41, punishing a New Zealand attack guilty of bowling far too straight early doors.

He welcomed Matt Henry, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson into the attack by blasting them deep, the pick of them a straight six off Southee’s bowling.

The hosts reached 50 inside five overs, and were rollicking along at 63-0 after the powerplay. The fall of Will Jacks didn’t hinder Bairstow, either, he simply continued swinging the blade.

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images Black Caps batter Daryl Mitchell is runout against England at Trent Bridge.

Having smacked six maximums and five fours – all but one four were on the onside – he was eventually caught by Daryl Mitchell on the long-on boundary off Mitchell Santner’s bowling.

However, with 105 runs on the board in 11.2 overs, he’d laid a platform for his side to launch from – only for New Zealand to fight back and limit them to 175-8.

As was the case in the third match of the series, spinners Santner (3-30) Ish Sodhi (2-21) were excellent for New Zealand, combining to take 5-51 from eight overs.

Another spinner, Rachin Ravindra, also chipped in with a wicket, having been asked to bowl a couple of overs after Jamieson’s two overs cost 35 runs.

"Credit to the lads, we obviously came out pretty strong with the ball. We hung on in there and were able to take poles through the middle, which was pretty key. He [Bairstow] is pretty tough to stop when he's going, but we knew the powerplay was the best time to bat,” Santner said.

Big moment

Go all the way back to the wicket of Bairstow in the first innings. This was a 200-plus surface, and England were well on their way there until the opener was dismissed.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images England batter Jonny Bairstow whacked 73 from 41 against New Zealand at Trent Bridge.

Best with the bat

If only Bairstow got more help. The English opener made it look all too easy, spanking five fours and half a dozen sixes on his way to 73 from 41. He needed just 26 balls to reach 50, and it wasn’t until after he reached the milestone that he struck his first – and only – boundary on the offside.

Best with the ball

Mitchell Santner’s 3-30 from four did the trick. The left-armer expertly mixed up his deliveries, and accounted for Bairstow and the dangerous Dawid Malan and Moeen Ali.

Big picture

That will do it for the smash and bash stuff. The World Cup prep starts proper on Friday night (NZT) with the first of four ODIs between the same sides to be played in Cardiff.