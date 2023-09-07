Former Black Cap Chris Cairns continues recovery with aid of crutches after stroke

Chris Cairns has distributed a video of himself walking with the assistance of crutches.

Former Black Caps allrounder Chris Cairns, who suffered a life-threatening heart attack in 2021 that left him on life support in a Sydney hospital, has started walking with the aid of crutches.

Cairns has been wheelchair-bound since a subsequent stroke in his spine from one of his four open-heart surgeries left him paralysed.

Several months later he was diagnosed with bowel cancer – just a week after being discharged from hospital in Canberra.

In an Instagram posted on Wednesday Cairns, 52, provided an update on his progress and wrote: “As well as meeting the remarkable John Maclean (man, what an inspirational bloke)... today was just unreal,” he posted.

“Huge thanks to Daz and Paul from @neuromuscular_o... two men helping people improve their lives... both of you are Champions. Just keep moving it forwards... inch by inch... and smash a ceiling or two on the way... (please excuse the semi-nudity and chicken legs).”

In the wake of his heart attack in August 2021, Cairns, who played 62 tests, 215 ODIs and two T20Is for the Black Caps between 1989 and 2006, suffered an aortic dissection, which left him on life support.

Then, from one of his four open-heart surgeries, a stroke in his spine left him paralysed from the waist down.

Unsure if he would ever be able to walk again, Cairns had been journaling his recovery on social media.

CHRIS CAIRNS/TWITTER Chris Cairns took his first steps as he learned to walk again in January 2022.

In October 2021 he reported a positive “flickering” in his right ankle, then in December 2021, in an interview with Stuff, revealed he had been given permission for a two-night clearance from hospital to celebrate Christmas with family.

A few days later, Cairns shared his “best day of rehab yet” when he was able to stand unaided in a hydrotherapy pool, then last month literally took his first steps on his long road to recovery.