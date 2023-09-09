Black Caps romp home in ODI opener v England to boost World Cup hopes in India

Centuries from Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell gave NZ an eight-wicket win over England in their opening ODI.

Who better to ensure the Black Caps were back in the hutch to watch the start of the Rugby World Cup than Daryl Mitchell?

The son of former All Black coach John Mitchell helped New Zealand romp to victory in the first game of their four-match ODI series versus England in Cardiff on Saturday morning (NZ time).

The venue of one of the All Blacks’ most painful defeats – against France, naturellement – was the home of an incredibly comfortable win for the Black Caps as Mitchell and Devon Conway made unbeaten centuries in an eight-wicket success.

Chasing England’s 291-6, Conway’s sole six in his unbeaten 111 from 121 balls ended the encounter with 4.2 overs still left to the visiting side.

Mitchell thumped seven sixes – the vast majority of them in his trademark straight drive fashion – and added seven fours as he raced to 118 not out from only 91 deliveries.

It’s all part of the journey for the Black Caps, as both sides eye the opening game of the World Cup in India next month when they meet again, after contesting the unforgettable 2019 final.

Clive Rose/Getty Images Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand hits one of his seven sixes during the ODI win over England at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

But on Saturday’s outings, the Black Caps looked more like potential World Cup winners than the All Blacks.

It continued the momentum for the visitors, who won the last two games of the Twenty20 series convincingly and also celebrated the uplifting news this week that captain Kane Williamson was declared fit for selection for the tournament.

In the first ODI encounter between the two sides since the 2019 final at Lord’s, Conway and Mitchell combined to put on an unbroken 180 for the third wicket in 25.1 overs, with 53 runs coming from the last 22 balls.

Earlier, the home side got contributions from skipper Jos Buttler (72), opener Dawid Malan (54), back-again Ben Stokes (52) and dangerous hitter Liam Livingstone (52) as left-arm spinner Rachin Ravindra excelled with 3-48 as the sole frontline slow bowler.

Will Young’s first opportunity to push his case as the World Cup opening partner with Conway went smoothly – 29 from 33 balls – until he got a ripper from Adil Rashid.

However, the legspinner’s impact was greatly reduced when he had to leave the field with cramp.

Mitchell was dropped by Chris Woakes at short midwicket when bringing up his half-century, a tough chance from a pull shot off legspinner Liam Livingstone, and England’s hopes effectively ended there.

Clive Rose/Getty Images NZ’s Rachin Ravindra celebrates taking the wicket of Dawid Malan of England.

“The way that Daryl came out was awesome, he really put his foot down, showed his intent and then certainly just made my job pretty easy at the other end, just start getting him on strike,” Conway said.

“And it was a nice position to watch him bat from.”

The left-hander, who has now scored four ODI centuries in 19 games, had battled for form in the T20 series.

“It's part of the game to go through a couple of low patches – for me, it was just about clearing my mind, continuing to do what I do, trust what I do, and always each day just try and contribute as best as I possibly can.”

Conway said he and Ravindra chatted during England’s innings and felt a ‘par’ score was 270.

Game two of the series starts in Southampton on Sunday night (NZ time).

At Sophia Gardens, Cardiff: England 291-6 in 50 overs (Jos Buttler 72, Dawid Malan 54, Ben Stokes 52, Liam Livingstone 52; Rachin Ravindra 3-48) lost to New Zealand 297-2 in 45.4 overs (Devon Conway 111 not out, Daryl Mitchell 118 no) by eight wickets.