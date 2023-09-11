New Zealand lose to England by 79 runs in second ODI in Southampton

Trent Boult made an impressive return to international cricket as NZ went down to England in the 2nd ODI.

At the Ageas Bowl: England 226-7 in 34 overs (Liam Livingstone 95 not out, Sam Curran 42, Moeen Ali 33, Jos Buttler 30; Trent Boult 3-37) beat New Zealand 147 all out in 26.5 overs (Daryl Mitchell 57, Will Young 33; Reece Topley 3-27, David Willey 3-34) by 79 runs.

Trent Boult’s sparkling return to international cricket will have meant more to New Zealand than their defeat in Southampton.

Boult ripped through England’s top order before ending with 3-37 from seven overs in a rain-reduced ODI which the hosts won by 79 runs on Monday morning (NZ time).

It was a performance which further brightened the World Cup prospects of the 2019 runners-up, less than a week after the news that regular captain Kane Williamson had recovered from his knee injury to be fit for selection for the tournament which starts in India in less than a month.

A blistering unbeaten 95 from Liam Livingstone swung the game away from Boult and his team-mates, who had their opponents tottering at 8-3.

Chasing England’s 226-7 in 34 overs, New Zealand lost wickets regularly before being dismissed for 147 in the 27th over.

Finn Allen, expected to be omitted from the World Cup squad to be announced at 10am on Monday, made a two-ball duck, while game one century-maker Devon Conway couldn’t find the same fluency from Cardiff, falling for 14 from 24 balls.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Trent Boult of New Zealand traps England’s Joe Root lbw during the 2nd One Day International in Southampton.

Daryl Mitchell, also coming off a ton in the series-opener, made 57 from 52 deliveries and still may have fancied his chances of hitting NZ home late, but perished to a full-toss when looking to swing momentum, and the last seven wickets tumbled for 36 runs.

Left-armers Reece Topley and David Willey each took three wickets for England, who will be NZ’s opponents in the opening game of the World Cup in Ahmedabad on October 5.

Boult, playing his first game for the Black Caps since last year’s T20 World Cup semifinal in November, tormented England’s top-order after a delayed start due to rain in his 100th ODI.

He struck with his seventh ball, dismissing Jonny Bairstow courtesy of a leading edge and a stunning leap by Mitchell Santner. Joe Root was the victim of a trademark Boult inswinger which trapped him lbw and Ben Stokes made 1 from 10 balls as he charged at the left-armer but perished softly to a catch at mid-off.

England skipper Jos Buttler (30 from 25 balls) counter-attacked but when he bottom-edged Santner onto his stumps, the home side were 55-5 at the start of the 13th over.

Enter Livingstone, who proceeded to build into a full-blooded assault in T20 mode. The right-hander thumped his best ODI score, netting nine fours and a six in his 95 not out from 78 balls. He got the support required initially from Moeen Ali (33 from 32 at No.6) then Sam Curran (42 from 35 at No.8).

Big moment

Liam Livingstone came to the crease with the hosts teetering further at 55-5. Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner beat the outside edge of his bat with the second ball he faced. If there was any panic, the allrounder didn't show it as he went through the gears to set up England's tally.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Liam Livingstone of England hits out as Tom Latham of New Zealand keeps wicket at The Ageas Bowl.

Best with the bat

Livingstone struck just one six, but thumped nine fours and was in full control after his early scare. He took 17 runs off Tim Southee in the 23rd over to give his side much-needed impetus.

Best with the ball

Boult showed a diet of T20 franchise cricket over the past year hasn't blunted his impact. Bairstow, Root and Stokes are three tidy scalps to snatch in your first ODI in a year, and NZ will want the same return in their World Cup opener.

Big picture

Game three of the four-match series starts at The Oval on Wednesday night (NZ time) as the two rivals continue to seek an advantage ahead of their clash in Ahmedabad on October 5.