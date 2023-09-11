Jimmy Neesham, Mark Chapman make Black Caps squad for Cricket World Cup

Trent Boult made an impressive return to international cricket as NZ went down to England in the 2nd ODI.

Jimmy Neesham, so nearly New Zealand’s hero in 2019, has got another opportunity for World Cup glory.

The allrounder was named in the Black Caps squad of 15 players to contest the tournament in India in Auckland on Monday.

He was joined by batter Mark Chapman and spin bowling allrounder Rachin Ravindra for the tournament starting on October 5, when New Zealand meet defending champions England in Ahmedabad.

Opener Finn Allen and pace bowler Adam Milne missed selection in the squad, which will be captained by Kane Williamson.

Trent Boult, who starred with three wickets on his return to international cricket against England in Southampton overnight, joined Neesham as members of the squad not contracted to New Zealand Cricket.

Williamson was last week announced as available for selection as he continued to make excellent progress from the knee injury he had surgery on at the start of April.

K.M. Chaudary/AP Jimmy Neesham was named in New Zealand’s squad for the World Cup in India.

Neesham was part of the NZ side which lost the 2019 World Cup final on boundary countback to England after scores were tied following a Super Over. The left-hander hit Jofra Archer for six and made 13 runs from five balls before Martin Guptill was run out on the last delivery when seeking the winning run.

“I think you always have the need for allrounders and I guess with Michael Bracewell dropping out, that also opened up an option for another allrounder there,” said Black Caps coach Gary Stead of Neesham’s selection.

Stead said there were a number of reasons why Will Young got the nod over Allen.

“We just felt that we looked through what the potential gameplan was looking like in India, looked at the grounds, and also looked at the form of the two players as well.

“We felt that Youngy was the right guy to go with.”

Stead said Williamson’s fitness continued to be assessed day-by-day.

“We can’t and we haven’t yet put a date on whether he’s available for that first game or not.”

New Zealand squad for the ODI World Cup in India: Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.