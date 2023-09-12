Black Caps' 2023 Cricket World Cup squad naming video wins over fans worldwide

New Zealand's naming of their Cricket World Cup squad proved incredibly popular.

Who tugged at the heartstrings most – Jimmy Neesham’s gran, Daryl Mitchell’s daughters or Rachin Ravindra’s dog?

The video to accompany the naming of the Black Caps squad for next month’s Cricket World Cup in India “by their number 1 fans!” certainly won over fans around the world.

By 10am on Tuesday, the video – released around lunchtime on Monday – has been viewed more than 2.7 million times on social media site X (formerly Twitter), with more than 30,000 likes and 5,000 reposts.

It has also attracted 588,000 views and almost 50,000 likes on Instagram.

The initial post of the squad naming by the Black Caps on X, with a link to the squad and pen pics, drew 309,000 views in contrast.

It’s not the first time the format has been employed worldwide by sports teams, but the combination of children, wives, partners, a grandparent and parents announcing the squad of 15 clearly touched a chord.

Screenshot/X The naming of the Black Caps squad for the 2023 Cricket World Cup by "their number 1 fans!" proved a huge hit.

“Best squad announcement video ever. Brilliant stuff!!,” wrote one X user, while another tweeted: “This is really quite moving! Really lovely…”

Possibly the best reply came from a clearly dedicated Black Caps fan, still struggling to deal with the defeat to England four years ago.

“FFS 2019 was heartbreaking enough, now I have to think about @JimmyNeesh’s grandma as well!”