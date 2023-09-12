Bangladesh don't want to play 1st XI versus Black Caps ahead of World Cup

Trent Boult made an impressive return to international cricket as NZ went down to England in the 2nd ODI.

Bangladesh’s captain isn’t keen on giving an understrength New Zealand side a chance to play the home side’s top unit ahead of the World Cup.

The Black Caps squad to play three ODIs in Bangladesh later this month includes just five players from the 15 named on Monday to contest the World Cup starting in India on October 5.

Captain Lockie Ferguson, fellow quick bowler Trent Boult, spin bowlers Ish Sodhi and Rachin Ravindra and opening bat Will Young are the only members of the Cup squad that will head to Bangladesh for the games in Dhaka on September 21, 23 and 26.

Shakib Al Hasan, who will skipper Bangladesh at the World Cup, believes the hosts should rest their players who will form the World Cup squad, most of whom are currently contesting the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.

“I personally believe that those who played in the Asia Cup could be rested from the New Zealand series, especially those who are confirmed for the World Cup,” Shakib told ESPNcricinfo.

“We cannot afford injuries in that big tournament which involves practice matches and lots of travel. We don't have a lot of bench strength. It is very important for us that players are fit and healthy for the World Cup. I want all four of our fast bowlers to remain fit, now that Ebadot [Hossain] is out."

Surjeet Yadav/Getty Images Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan bowls during their Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh are yet to name their squad for the World Cup.

"We will try a few things in the three ODIs against New Zealand," Shakib said.

"If we can get one or two players from there who can fit into the team [later], it will be better for the team. Everyone has a chance [to play].”

The Black Caps face Bangladesh in their third game of the World Cup in Chennai on October 13.

The New Zealand side will be without Cup captain Kane Williamson – still seeking to be fit for the opener against England in Ahmedabad on October 5 – vice-captain Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman and Jimmy Neesham.

New Zealand ODI squad vs Bangladesh: Lockie Ferguson (capt), Finn Allen, Will Young, Chad Bowes, Dean Foxcroft, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra, Dane Cleaver, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Blair Tickner, Trent Boult.