Tim Southee in doubt for NZ at World Cup with thumb injury in ODI loss v England

An injury-hit New Zealand lost the fourth and final ODI of the series to England at Lord's.

At Lord's: England 311-9 in 50 overs (Dawid Malan 127 from 114 balls, Jos Buttler 36 from 31; Rachin Ravindra 4-60 from 10 overs) beat New Zealand 211 all out (Ravindra 61 from 48 balls, Henry Nicholls 41 from 48 balls; Moeen Ali 4-50 from 10 overs) by 100 runs.

A broken and dislocated right thumb has put Tim Southee in major doubt for the World Cup.

The New Zealand veteran swing and seam bowler suffered the injury as the side lost their fourth and final ODI of the series by a whopping 100 runs against England at Lord’s overnight (NZ time).

The 34-year-old dislocated and fractured a bone in his right thumb while attempting to take a catch in the 14th over of England’s innings.

A Black Caps media spokesperson said a timeline of Southee’s recovery “will be established tomorrow when he undergoes further assessment”.

Southee has played 157 one-day internationals for New Zealand since his debut in 2008, taking 214 wickets at an average of 33.60, with an economy rate of 5.47 runs per over.

Team-mate Daryl Mitchell dislocated the ring finger on his left hand when taking a catch to dismiss England batter Jonny Bairtstow, but was able to return to the field. He bowled seven overs, taking 2-40, but could only make four from 14 balls when batting in NZ’s reply before being bowled by Brydon Carse.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Tim Southee of New Zealand in pain after injuring his thumb while attempting a catch during the 4th ODI versus England at Lord's.

Dawid Malan made a century for the hosts as they amassed 311-9 batting first to set up another convincing victory as England won the series 3-1.

Southee’s injury came trying to catch Joe Root (on eight at the time) when fielding at a wide first slip to Ben Lister. He was in obvious discomfort and left the field and then the ground for a scan on the thumb on his bowling hand.

It turned out to be a horror time for the visitors, as the two sides met for the last time ahead of the World Cup opening game in Ahmedabad on October 5.

Replacement fielder Finn Allen – on the field while Mitchell received treatment – dislocated the little finger on his right hand when also trying to catch Root just before Southee’s injury, also of Lister’s bowling. The left-arm seamer – brought into the squad to replace the injured Adam Milne – then limped off with a hamstring problem after bowling six overs.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Dawid Malan of England on his way to a century against New Zealand at Lord's.

Malan dominated his side’s innings, hitting 14 fours and three sixes from 114 balls before being dismissed in the 41st over. Skipper Jos Buttler was next best with 36 as left-arm spinner Rachin Ravindra again impressed in an understrength bowling lineup missing Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi, capturing 4-60 from his 10 overs.

Nothing went right for NZ in their run chase – opener Devon Conway was run out by wicketkeeper Buttler after making just seven from 12 balls, Henry Nicholls appeared unlucky to be given lbw to Moeen Ali via DRS after getting to 41 from 48 deliveries, while Glenn Phillips (25 from 32) hit a rank full-toss from Liam Livingstone into the hands of Harry Brook at deep midwicket.

Ravindra completed a fine double, hitting out late to make 61 from 48 balls as NZ were bowled out (with Southee unable to bat) for 211 in the 39th over.

A New Zealand squad minus many of their World Cup players will meet Bangladesh in three ODIs in Bangladesh later this month.