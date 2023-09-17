Black Caps look frail and short of form as England flourish ahead of World Cup

An injury-hit New Zealand lost the fourth and final ODI of the series to England at Lord's.

ANALYSIS: Two things the Black Caps – and their fans – already knew: Kane Williamson is desperately required, and England are very good.

Now New Zealand will have to wait and see if Williamson is fit enough to start and bolster their World Cup campaign, when the two sides meet again in the opening game of the 2023 World Cup in India on October 5.

After raising expectations with a dominant victory over the Cup holders in the first game of their four-match series in England, the Black Caps worryingly crumbled to three heavy defeats.

The final encounter at Lord’s left a pall of gloom over the 2019 runners-up as they were hammered by 100 runs and lost veteran bowler Tim Southee to a thumb injury which threatens his availability for the tournament.

The defending champions look full of confidence and talent, while in contrast, New Zealand appear frail and short on form.

Southee’s injury was another headache Gary Stead didn’t need.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images NZ’s Tim Southee suffered a painful thumb injury during the loss to England in the 4th and final ODI of the series at Lord’s.

While the veteran swing and seam bowler may not have been a first-choice selection for the tournament opener – Trent Boult and Matt Henry already loomed as the new-ball options – the 34-year-old with 214 ODI wickets in 157 appearances was always going to be a valuable member of the squad in their nine pool games.

Potential replacements Ben Lister and Adam Milne are both under injury clouds with hamstring woes, with squads needing to be finalised by the end of the month, possibly putting Kyle Jamieson back in the frame. The problem there is the big seamer struggled notably versus England, taking just one scalp at 183 while going for 7.32 runs per over.

Southee could still remain in the World Cup squad even if not fit to play in the opening game and possibly one or two that follow, but that option would be extremely risky if Williamson isn’t fit to bat from the outset of the tournament.

New Zealand’s second game in India is versus the Netherlands on October 9, followed by a match against Bangladesh in Chennai another four days later.

Williamson’s runs and reliability now appear an absolute must after the top and middle-order fizzled following the eight-wicket triumph in Cardiff to start the series against England.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Devon Conway made an unbeaten century in the series-opener but struggled to get going in the remaining matches.

After an unbeaten ton, opener Devon Conway couldn’t recapture his touch and made just 30 more runs in three innings at a strike-rate of 55.56. Conway averages 46 in his 22-game ODI career and has been incredibly reliable in all formats for NZ since his debut near the end of 2020, but faces added pressure to get the team off to a good start in India after Will Young replaced Finn Allen as his opening partner late in the picture, and with Williamson’s contributions at No.3 yet to be assured.

Young made starts in each appearance but didn’t get past 33 in four innings while series captain Tom Latham averaged just 11.66 – far greater is expected from the left-hander, with his ability against spin, at the Cup.

A rare bright spark was provided by Rachin Ravindra, who top-scored at No.7 in the final game of the series on Saturday morning (NZ time).

That followed a four-wicket haul for the left-arm spinner, who led the slow-bowling attack in the last two matches without the presence of the injured Mitchell Santner.

Ravindra took seven wickets at 24 in the series (with an economy rate of 6.46) and averaged 31 with the bat with a strike rate of 129.16. His performances indicated he could fill the role intended for Michael Bracewell – before the hard-hitting, offspinning allrounder was ruled out of the Cup with an Achilles injury in June – and in doing so claiming a place in the 1st XI ahead of Ish Sodhi.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand celebrates taking the wicket of Joe Root of England during the 4th ODI at Lord's

Stead pronounced earlier this week that “both teams are taking the opportunity to change their line-ups a little bit.”.

“With such a congested period of games in a short period of time, we're certainly mindful of the fact of getting people to the World Cup without significant injury and risk of that as well,” he said before the setback for Southee.

“We've planned out well in advance who will play, and I think England look like they're probably doing that as well.”

New Zealand were without Williamson for the series, Trent Boult and Lockie Fergsuon played half of the games and Santner just one, while England were closer to full-strength.

So there could be contrasting views, depending on how you like your glass poured. The Black Caps kept their powder drier, but still suffered a significant injury (and a concern over Santner’s knee) and the drubbings from the hosts will have to be at least a small psychological factor when the combatants clash in Ahmedabad.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Kane Williamson is racing to be fit for the opening game of the World Cup against England.

While New Zealand are still trying to find the right players and balance for their 1st XI, Matthew Mott and Ben Stokes will be agonising who to leave out. Harry Brook may yet force his way into a squad stacked with batting brilliance and strike bowlers galore – with the terrifying prospect that Jofra Archer could also still yet play a part in the tournament.

Weirdly, England batted first in all four games, despite the toss results being split between the skippers, so we’re left with little idea how NZ would pace an innings batting first – cautiously, it seems from the squad make-up – and how the holders would fare chasing.

New Zealand next play three ODIs in Bangladesh, but only Boult, Ferguson, Young, Ravindra, Milne and Sodhi from the Cup squad will feature in that series.

The side will also get two warm-up/friendly games against fellow Cup sides in India before they meet England in the only game between the sides this spring which truly counts.