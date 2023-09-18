England's Jason Roy axed ahead of Cricket World Cup opener versus Black Caps

Martin Guptill is disconsolate after being run out on the last ball of the Super Over of the 2019 World Cup final at Lord's.

The man whose throw denied New Zealand victory in the 2019 World Cup won’t be playing against them in this year’s tournament.

England opener Jason Roy has been axed from the defending champions’ squad for the Cup starting in India next month.

Roy combined with wicketkeeper Jos Buttler to run out Martin Guptill on the last ball of the Super Over in the final at Lord’s, giving the hosts victory on boundary countback.

He had been named in England’s provisional squad for the 2023 event, but a late change has seen the 33-year-old replaced by Harry Brook.

Back spasms meant Roy was unable to play in the just-completed four-game ODI series against the Black Caps in England. Instead, Dawid Malan starred, making 277 runs in three innings at an average of 92.33, including a century at Lord's as the hosts won the series 3-1.

The left-hander is now set to open the batting versus New Zealand in the opening game of the tournament in Ahmedabad on October 5 with Jonny Bairstow as his partner. Brook, who failed to excel in the series with Roy out, is likely to be viewed as a middle-order option for England in India.

Ben Hoskins/Getty Images Jason Roy has been left out of the England squad for the 2023 World Cup in India.

"We have selected a squad we are confident can go to India and win the World Cup," Luke Wright, England's national selector, said. "We are blessed with an incredibly strong group of white-ball players which was underlined by the performances in the series win against a very good New Zealand team.”

The injury list

While the Black Caps await to see what the specialists find with Tim Southee’s injured thumb, it’s not just NZ with injury headaches just over a fortnight out from the tournament.

Australia are set to lose batter Travis Head after he suffered a fractured hand in their series loss to South Africa.

Star batter Steven Smith has had a cortisone injection to help him overcome a wrist tendon injury which has bugged him since the Ashes. He missed the 3-2 defeat in the republic, but is part of the Australian squad for their three-match ODI series in India against the Cup hosts before the start of the tournament.

Pakistan will be without fast bowler Naseem Shah for the Cup due to a shoulder injury, while the same problem looks likely to sideline Sri Lankan quick Dushmantha Chameera. The beaten Asia Cup finalists are also sweating on the fitness of left-arm paceman Dilshan Madushanka and offspinner Maheesh Theekshana.

South African speedster Anrich Nortje suffered lower back spasms early in the series versus Australia and may now miss his second consecutive World Cup (he was ruled out by a broken thumb in 2019).

Squads can be changed until September 28 – after that date, approval needs come from the ICC Technical Committee.

Second-string series

As expected, Bangladesh have followed New Zealand’s lead and left out a host of their likely World Cup squad members for the three-game ODI series starting next week.

Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam will all be missing, but Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah are among those recalled for the first two games of the series.

Eranga Jayawardena/AP Bangladesh's Litton Das, seen here celebrating his side’s win over India in the Asia Cup, will captain them in the ODI series versus New Zealand.

Litton Das will captain the hosts in Dhaka in Shakib's absence, while Soumya Sarkar, Nurul Hasan, and the uncapped trio of Zakir Hasan, Rishad Hossain and Khaled Ahmed will get their chance to impress.

"The decision to rest players was taken in consideration of the World Cup in India, which will be a long tournament, and ensuring the mental and physical fitness of the cricketers will be very important," chief selector Minhajul Abedin said. "The series against New Zealand provides us an opportunity to take a look at some other players as well ahead of this major event.”