Foul weather lets Black Caps off the hook against Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s Tanzim Hasan Sakib pictured after play was abandoned against the Black Caps in Mirpur.

At Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur: New Zealand 136-5 from 33.4 overs (Will Young 58 from 91, Henry Nicholls 44 from 57; Mustafizur Rahman 3-27) no result due to bad weather.

Grim weather let the Black Caps off the hook in the first of three ODIs against Bangladesh on Friday morning (NZT).

Just 33.4 overs were bowled before persistent rain and lightning prompted umpires to scrap the match in Mirpur, where the Black Caps were having a tough time of it on a tricky surface.

They’d scrapped their way to 136-5 before play stopped for good, with opener Will Young leading the way with a gritty 58 from 91 balls. Henry Nicholls also chipped in with 44.

However, sent in to bat on a sticky pitch which made life difficult for batters seeking timing, and which also offered spin and bounce, they were the exception.

No other Black Cap made double-figures, as left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman snared 3-27 from seven demanding overs.

Before play was abandoned, the match had already been reduced to 42 overs per side after an earlier disruption.

Anjum Naveed/AP File photo: Black Cap Will Young scrapped hard in tough conditions against Bangladesh on Friday.

Gloomy clouds swept over Shere Bangla National Stadium just 4.3 overs into the match, bringing heavy rain and wind with it.

It temporarily cleared and allowed New Zealand to resume their innings at 9-0 a couple of hours later, before the hosts promptly dismissed opener Finn Allen (9 from 20) and No 3 Chad Bowes (1 from 3).

But Young and Nicholls put their heads down and survived some iffy moments, putting on 97 for the third wicket before Nicholls was trapped lbw by Rahman.

If the Black Caps take anything from the match, it will be the innings Young, one of five Black Caps in Bangladesh also set to feature at the looming World Cup in India, compiled.

“Interesting to see how the wicket played, I thought [Young] and Henry [Nicholls] batted really well on that today, obviously challenging conditions for them at times, and I thought Bangladesh bowled really well. So good to take forward to game two,” captain Lockie Ferguson said.

The second match of the ODI series, also to be played in Mirpur, is scheduled to start at 8pm on Saturday (NZT).