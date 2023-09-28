Former Otago allrounder Sam Wells named as new Black Caps selection manager

Sam Wells bowls for Otago against CD at Pukekura Park, New Plymouth, in 2015. (FILE PHOTO)

Sam Wells never quite became a Black Cap.

But the former Otago allrounder is now the new selection manager for the New Zealand men’s cricket side.

Wells, who was a surprise call-up for the New Zealand side which played a test against Zimbabwe in Napier in January 2012 before being made 12th man, takes over the role from Gavin Larsen ahead of the start of the domestic season.

Larsen stepped down from the position after seven years in March to become performance director at English county club Warwickshire.

The 39-year-old played 143 games for Otago and New Zealand A across all three formats in a 10-year career which finished in 2017.

Wells' call-up to the New Zealand test squad in 2012 was such a surprise that initially even his girlfriend didn't believe him.

"Obviously it was a great honour but it was a bit out of the blue. I never got to play and it was sort of a strange experience,” he told the Otago Daily Times.

"I was with them for two or three days and then back out and never went back again.

"I probably didn’t really deserve the call-up through weight of performance. I had only had a few good games here and there, so I’m sure it is a highlight but it is also all I’ve been known for – as the guy who was 12th man once."

Wells was the convenor of selectors for the Otago Volts men’s side last season, and practises law in Dunedin.

The self-confessed cricket tragic said the job was an opportunity of a lifetime.

“I’m hugely passionate about cricket in this country and to be given the opportunity to contribute at the highest level is an honour and a privilege,” Wells said.

“As a player, I always appreciated direct and honest communication from selectors and that’s what I will endeavour to bring to this role.”

The role is full-time in the summer with reduced hours in the winter and will see Wells work in conjunction with head coach and chief selector, Gary Stead.