Cricket World Cup 2023: No boundary countback, but multiple Super Overs possible

Chris Woakes of England, right, offers his support to Martin Guptill of New Zealand following the Super Over at the Cricket World Cup final in 2019 at Lord's.

Cricket World Cup: Black Caps v England. Where: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. When: 9.30pm Thursday (NZT). Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff from 9pm.

What’s more traumatic than the thought of a Super Over decider for the Black Caps at the World Cup? Two Super Overs – or more.

The rule changes for the 2023 Cricket World Cup starting on Thursday night from the 2019 event will at least please New Zealand fans in one respect, as the Boundary Countback rule which cost NZ the final against England has been scrapped.

But instead, there will be no limit on the number of Super Overs to decide a match if it is tied at the end of the regulation number of overs.

One of the changes in the ICC ODI playing conditions since the last World Cup means all games at the tournament – not just at the playoff stage – will be decided by a Super Over if the teams finish level on the same amount of runs.

But if teams are still tied on runs at the end of their Super Overs – as New Zealand and England were at Lord’s in the 2019 final – the two teams will play an unlimited number of Super Overs to determine a winner “unless exceptional circumstances or weather intervenes”.

In the last final, New Zealand made 241-8 from their 50 overs and the hosts were dismissed on the last ball for 241. Rather than the game being decided on which side lost fewer wickets, the rules demanded a Super Over decider.

SKY SPORT Devon Conway and Kane Williamson were among the runs as NZ beat South Africa by seven runs via DLS.

Both sides scored 15 runs in their respective overs, with New Zealand losing a wicket on the last ball. The 2019 World Cup rules stipulated that the victors were then the team that had scored the most boundaries during their 50 overs, which England did by 26 to 17.

As was the case in 2019, teams will play nine matches in the group stage in India, ensuring they face every team at the event.

Teams will get two points for a win, one point for a match with no result and zero points for a loss. If teams are level on points, then the final placings will be determined by who has the better net-run-rate to determine the set-up for the semifinals.

There will be reserve days for both semifinals – scheduled to take place in Mumbai and Kolkata on November 15 and 16 – and the final, set down for November 19 in Ahmedabad.