Black Caps set to apply traditional method in pursuit of World Cup success

Cricket World Cup: Black Caps v England. Where: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. When: 9.30pm Thursday (NZT). Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff from 9pm.

ANALYSIS: Anyone seeking major surprises from the Black Caps at the World Cup should notably lower their expectations.

New Zealand’s seven-run win in a rain-affected match against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram which ended their warm-up to the tournament was delivered in trademark fashion.

The 2019 World Cup runners-up got notable contributions from three of their top four batters, quick runs late from boundary-hitters Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell, and a wicket in the first over from Trent Boult.

While the encounter was a downbeat affair compared to what the atmosphere will be when the Cup begins this week, the NZ approach had all the hallmarks of the previous ODI Cup campaign which fell just one run short of ultimate success.

Head coach Gary Stead and the selection group flirted this year with the option of using the explosive Finn Allen as opener to give them the chance of a flying start, but he failed to convince them he could do the job effectively enough.

That means Will Young is set to join Devon Conway at the top of the order in the first-choice XI – although Rachin Ravindra may be used in the tournament-opener with Young dropping to No 3, with captain Kane Williamson adjudged still not fully fit to start the event when New Zealand take on England in Ahmedabad starting Thursday night (NZ time).

Conway made 78 from 73 balls before retiring while Williamson added 37 from 51 deliveries before also retiring as New Zealand reached 321-6 batting first overnight.

Conway and Young (12) had a tough time against the South African new-ball combination of Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen, but the left-handed opener survived and accelerated later as he and Williamson kept the run-rate ticking over usefully without playing many expansive shots.

Williamson retired at the end of the 20th over and Conway after the 26th, meaning effectively New Zealand didn’t lose a wicket between the fifth and 40th over as they added 218 runs.

Tom Latham and Phillips responded to the opportunity allowed by the retirements; Latham making 52 from 56 balls at No 4, Phillips 43 from 40 following, while Mitchell struck 25 from 16 deliveries at No 9 as both sides took the chance to give most of their squad game-time.

Conway said big scores batting first could be a feature of the tournament.

“The past two games we've played on two pretty good surfaces – if that's the case throughout the World Cup, we certainly probably will be sure that there'll be 300-plus scores.

“It's always about assessing conditions very early. Today we noticed that there wasn't as much bounce as the previous wicket we played on.

“And building partnerships – we know that if we extend our partnerships, we can always make a big impact in the end of the innings. If the wickets are good, we can accept that we'll catch up in the end.

“We're lucky that we've got quite a lot of experience in our camp – guys have played at most of these grounds, so there's a lot of knowledge. It's obviously going to provide unique challenges at different grounds, so we've got to adapt accordingly.”

In Thiruvananthapuram: New Zealand 321-6 in 50 overs (Devon Conway 78 retired, Tom Latham 52, Glenn Phillips 43, Kane Williamson 37 retired; Lungi Ngidi 3-33, Marco Jansen 3-45) beat South Africa 211-4 in 37 overs (Quinton de Kock 84 not out, Rassie van der Dussen 51, Heinrich Klaasen 39; Trent Boult 2-20) by seven runs (DLS method).