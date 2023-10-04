England use specialist 'dog-thrower' to prepare for Black Caps at World Cup

New Zealand’s Trent Boult looms as a major threat to England in the World Cup opener.

England are using a specialist ‘dog-thrower’ to prepare them to combat the danger of Black Caps bowler Trent Boult in their World Cup opening match.

The defending champions have brought in Indian age-group cricketer Saurabh Ambatkar to use the sidearm device in the nets against the England batters in an effort to replicate Boult’s deliveries ahead of Thursday night’s game in Ahmedabad.

The device, similar to that which throws balls for dogs to chase, has been used extensively by cricket teams throughout the world this century. But Ambatkar, who has been part of the support staff at Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL in recent seasons, is a left-armer, whereas the rest of the England coaching group are right-armers, ESPNcricinfo reported.

“Four years ago, England's batters were collectively perceived as having a weakness against left-arm seam, not least after losing nine wickets to Jason Behrendorff and Mitchell Starc in their defeat to Australia at Lord's at the 2019 World Cup,” wrote assistant editor Matt Roller.

“They lost 20 wickets to left-arm seamers at that World Cup, the most of any team.”

The 34-year-old Boult is highly familiar to England’s batters, but continues to prove hard to cope with.

SKY SPORT Devon Conway and Kane Williamson were among the runs as NZ beat South Africa by seven runs via DLS.

In two ODIs in the recent series in England, the left-arm swing bowler took eight wickets at an average of 11.

He’s expected to be a key performer in the opening game of the tournament in India, with regular one-day captain Kane Williamson and test skipper Tim Southee both ruled out of the encounter. Williamson is not yet fully fit as he recovers from a serious knee injury while Southee broke and dislocated a thumb in the series in England.