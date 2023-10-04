Cricket World Cup 2023: Black Caps to meet England in tournament-opener

Trent Boult will have a big role to play when New Zealand start their World Cup campaign versus England in Ahmedabad on Thursday night (NZ time).

Cricket World Cup: Black Caps v England; Where: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad; When: Thursday, 9.30pm {NZ time]; Coverage: Sky Sport 1, Sky Open, live updates on Stuff.

New Zealand’s pursuit of another deep title run at a World Cup would get a massive kick-start with a win over England.

The Black Caps begin their 2023 campaign with a ‘repeat’ of the 2019 final when they meet the Cup-holders in Ahmedabad starting Thursday night (NZ time).

They follow that encounter with a game versus the Netherlands, then face Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The 2019 runners-up will be favoured to win all three of those matches, so a victory in the tournament opener would put them in line for a 4-0 record in an event where six victories in the group stage seems almost certain of guaranteeing teams a spot in the semifinals.

New Zealand will start as underdogs however against the defending champs after England scored a convincing 3-1 series win in England last month. The Black Caps will also be without regular captain Kane Williamson and test skipper Tim Southee for the clash.

Williamson batted promisingly in both warm-up games against Pakistan and South Africa but is still short of full fitness despite a remarkable recovery from his knee injury.

“Kane fielded for 25 overs [against South Africa], his first time back in the field,” coach Gary Stead said on Wednesday.

“He got through that well.”

Southee, who broke and dislocated his thumb in the last game of the series in England, had a “very light bowl, still just working through the wound on his thumb” in training, but may not have been a first-choice selection even if fit.

Tom Latham will captain the side against England and while he said on Wednesday the XI hadn’t been decided, it appeared Rachin Ravindra wouldn’t be employed as an opener, as he was in the warm-up encounter against Pakistan.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Will Young looks likely to open for the Black Caps alongside Devon Conway.

”We’ve obviously had Will Young at the top of the order, who’s done a fantastic job of late. He had a great series over in Bangladesh and from our point of view I’m sure we’ll continue with him at the top,” Latham said.

England’s build-up to the opener hasn’t been ideal – rain notably limited their warm-up action and they were lumbered with a taxing travel schedule.

They will take an aggressive approach with the bat, spearheaded by opener Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler in the middle order and Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali late on. Bairstow’s opening partner Dawid Malan will provide ballast, while Joe Root is set to be employed against the spin of Mitchell Santner and possibly Ravindra.

To counter that, New Zealand will look to new-ball ace Trent Boult to immediately set their opponents back. Left-arm pace/swing bowlers have starred at recent World Cups and the 34-year-old remains an elite performer at the start of the innings and at the death.

NZ (possible): Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

England (possible): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.