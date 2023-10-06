Cricket World Cup 2023: How the UK media saw New Zealand's win over England

Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra both made centuries as the Black Caps chased down 283 to beat England in Ahmedabad.

Hammered. Routed. Thumped. Eviscerated. Crushed. England’s cricket writers put the thesaurus to good use after New Zealand stunned the defending champs in the opening game of the World Cup.

An unbeaten 273-run partnership between Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra saw the Black Caps beat England by nine wickets in Ahmedabad.

When the two teams last met in the ODI World Cup, England won the 2019 final at Lord’s on boundary countback after a Super Over, described by commentator Ian Smith as “the barest of margins”.

The Daily Mail, in outlining how England were CRUSHED (all caps), Lawrence Booth wrote that their World Cup defence “got off to the worst possible start”.

“It was, frankly, the fairest of margins. It was as humiliating as it was worrying.

“It was bad enough that these New Zealanders were without the injured Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson. Worse, England gifted two wickets to the very part-time off-spin of Glenn Phillips.

Ajit Solanki/AP New Zealand's Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra put England to the sword in the Cricket World Cup’s opening match in Ahmedabad, India.

Writing for The Telegraph in a piece headlined “Pitiful England hammered by NZ”, Tim Wigmore said the defending champs now have a very familiar plight: how to reinvigorate a campaign after a crushing group-stage defeat.

“Not since 2015 have England left a game in a global event feeling as outclassed as they did during this crushing nine-wicket loss to New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

“So much for all the talk of bare margins when England and New Zealand meet in global events; the defending champions were eviscerated.

“England’s greatest regret lay in the hint of timidity in their batting. England hit 21 fours and six sixes – 120 runs in boundaries. Conway and Ravindra together thrashed 30 fours and eight sixes – 168 runs in boundaries.”

The BBC used both routed and thumped as adjectives in their headlines, adding “England's defence of their World Cup title began with a nine-wicket hammering at the hands of New Zealand in Ahmedabad.”

Gareth Copley/Getty Images England pace bowler Mark Wood ponders what went wrong as they lost to New Zealand by nine wickets.

“The rematch of the final four years ago offered none of the tension of that Lord's epic with the Black Caps cantering home in pursuit of 283.

“All is not lost for Jos Buttler's side … But the way the defeat became increasingly ugly, plus the net run-rate implications, make it a very worrying start.”

Writing for The Times, Simon Wilde commented that “Eviscerated England seem to have lost their aura”.

“Buttler still continued to look up at the scoreboard to try to make sense of the increasingly desperate mathematics. But it told a story: there was a sense of crisis in the camp of the defending champions.

“England were not simply beaten, they were eviscerated.

“What was most concerning was that there was a lack of mongrel in England’s performance.

Former England opener Mike Atherton wrote in his analysis that “a rusty and drab performance brought defeat in a manner that has rarely befallen them in recent times.

“No barest of margins here, just a hammering.”