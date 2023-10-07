Rachin Ravindra enjoys presence of 'good mate' as NZ start Cricket World Cup with a bang

Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra both made centuries as the Black Caps chased down 283 to beat England in Ahmedabad.

When you hit five sixes and 11 fours, it doesn’t feel like there’s a lot of deflecting going on.

But that’s precisely what Black Caps batter Rachin Ravindra did after his side’s stunning nine-wicket win over defending champions England in the opening game of the men’s Cricket World Cup.

Ravindra and opener Devon Conway put together an unbeaten 273-run partnership for the second wicket as the 2019 beaten finalists took a big step towards another title challenge.

Ravindra made 123 not out off 96 balls but paid heavy tribute to Conway, who top-scored with an unbeaten 152 off 121 deliveries. Their partnership eclipsed NZ’s previous best in a World Cup match – the 168 put on by Lee Germon and Chris Harris in a quarterfinal loss to Australia in 1996.

While batting high in the order is a new experience for Ravindra internationally, the duo often open together for Wellington in domestic competitions – something which the 23-year-old said kept him relaxed.

“It was pretty cool to be able to share that with Devon, my good mate.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand celebrates his century during their Cricket World Cup win over England in Ahmedabad, India.

“Dev's an absolutely incredible and special player. He just demonstrated his class throughout his knock. Some of the shots he was hitting sort of put that 'wow' look on your face.

“It was pretty special to share that with a guy I've spent a lot of time with over the last five or six years, seeing how he's risen to one of the best batters in the world.

“The way me and Dev go about it is to check in with each other ball after ball, and making sure what's important stays important,” said Ravindra, who felt having Mitchell Santner at No.9 in a line-up which featured just three specialist bowlers gave the top-order bats a licence “to go out and express ourselves”.

Ravindra’s selection for the World Cup squad was helped by the Achilles injury suffered by fellow Wellington spin-bowling allrounder Michael Bracewell, which ruled him out of contention earlier this year. His place in the XI to meet England was boosted by the unavailability of regular captain Kane Williamson; not yet fully ready after recovering well enough from his serious knee injury to make the squad.

The left-arm spinner was struck for two fours and a six in three consecutive balls in his first over by Harry Brook in England’s innings, before Brook hit a long-hop into the hands of Conway at deep midwicket.

Ravindra, who finished with figures of 1-76 from 10 overs, didn’t mind the 'part-time spinner' description offered at the post-match media conference.

“That's fine ... anything that helps out the team,” he laughed.

Rafiq Maqbool/AP New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra and team-mate Devon Conway complete the winning run.

“I want to be a genuine allrounder, but I'm happy with whatever label is put on.”

Ravindra felt NZ’s effort to restrict England to 282-9 was a tremendous effort.

“The way we took timely wickets, that was the beauty of it – they'd build a partnership and we'd get a wicket. Restricting them to 280 on that surface was pretty cool.”

Ravindra’s parents – who were born in India – were at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to witness their son’s memorable Cup debut.

“A hundred's always special, but in terms of being able to perform it in India is pretty cool.

“It's cool to have Indian roots and was nice to have my parents there watching ... [but] I completely see myself as a Kiwi.”

At Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: England 282-9 in 50 overs (Joe Root 77 off 86, Jos Buttler 43 off 42; Matt Henry 3-48 off 10, Glenn Phillips 2-17 off 3, Mitchell Santner 2-37 off 10) lost to New Zealand 283-1 in 36.2 overs (Devon Conway 152no off 121, Rachin Ravindra 123no off 96; Sam Curran 1-47 off 6) by nine wickets.