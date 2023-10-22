Cricket World Cup: Black Caps meet India in game of unbeaten sides in Dharamsala

India's Hardik Pandya grimaces in pain after injuring his ankle in their World Cup match versus Bangladesh in Pune.

Cricket World Cup: New Zealand versus India. Where; Dharamsala. When; 9.30pm Sunday (NZ time). Coverage; Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff.

All we know for certain is that there will be just one unbeaten team left at the World Cup on Monday morning (NZ time).

That side will virtually be assured of a spot in the last four, with four group matches still left to play after New Zealand meet tournament hosts India in Dharamsala.

But the beaten outfit will feel far from dispirited as both sides head into the clash starting Sunday night (NZ time) with four wins and a distinct look of semifinalists about them.

The Black Caps have won three out of their four games to date without captain Kane Williamson, who is likely to be sidelined for another four encounters with the broken thumb he suffered in his only outing against Bangladesh.

The 2019 runners-up have barely missed a beat without him, and now it’s the turn of the title favourites to see how they cope with the absence of an influential figure.

Allrounder Hardik Pandya will miss the match through injury after damaging his left ankle while fielding off his own bowling against Bangladesh in Pune this week.

Pandya fills a crucial role for the hosts, being entrusted with the ball after the new-ball duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, while batting at No.6.

Without that balance, India have a range of options to fill the gap in a different manner. They could bring in spin-bowling allrounder Ravichandran Ashwin, but that would weaken their batting. They may opt for a specialist batter in either Suryakumar Yadav or Ishan Kishan, but that would leave them with just five specialist bowlers, and increased pressure on Shardul Thakur with the ball, who was expensive against Bangladesh but had to bowl nine overs after Pandya limped off early.

Whatever XI the hosts settle on, it will still prove the toughest test yet for New Zealand, who began their campaign superbly by blowing away defending champs England and then saw off the Netherlands, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Raghavan Venugopal/Photosport Devon Conway has been heavily among the runs for New Zealand in their four wins at the World Cup.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli already have 525 runs between them at the tournament, while Sharma’s opening partner Shubman Gill showed against Bangladesh he’s quickly recovering from the dengue fever which saw him miss India’s first two matches.

However, New Zealand have excelled with the ball – left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner is the leading wicket-taker to date with 11 scalps, while Matt Henry has nine wickets and paceman Lockie Ferguson has been highly effective in the middle overs in tandem with Santner.

Coach Gary Stead hasn’t been swayed much from his first-choice XI – injuries withstanding – so it’s unlikely Tim Southee will get a call-up after a broken thumb sidelined him initially.

New Zealand (likely): Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c, wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

India (possible): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.