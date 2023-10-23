Cricket World Cup: Black Caps miss opportunities to stay unbeaten against India

Hosts India proved too strong for the Black Caps at the Cricket World Cup.

ANALYSIS: India gambled and won, as New Zealand missed opportunities with bat and ball offered by the World Cup favourites.

Whether they prove costly won’t be known for a few games yet, with the Black Caps still very handily placed to make the semifinals after the four-wicket defeat.

But there was an unmissable air among the fog-filled night at Dharamsala of how the 2019 runners-up could have been the only unbeaten side in the tournament, instead of the hosts.

Without injured allrounder Hardik Pandya, India opted to perform major surgery on their XI, dropping bowling allrounder Shardul Thakur in favour of specialist quick Mohammed Shami, and bringing in specialist bat Suryakumar Yadav.

That meant the hosts had just five bowling options, and their batting effectively ended with spin-bowling allrounder Ravindra Jadeja at No.7.

After Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field, New Zealand’s first chance to test India’s calculated risk came with the bat.

Losing openers Devon Conway and Will Young early increased the danger of the visitors targeting one of the five bowlers, but Daryl Mitchell never takes a backward step. His refusal to be dictated to quickly changed the tenor of the encounter and left-arm legspinner Kuldeep Yadav rapidly became the bullseye.

After four games at the Cup, his previous most expensive 10 overs went for just 47 runs, but Mitchell – and Rachin Ravindra, who was lifted along by his batting partner’s bullishness after the left-hander initially struggled – assumed a long spell of dominance.

Kuldeep went for 48 in his first five overs as the third-wicket partnership built to 159 from 152 balls, on the basis of regular boundary hitting which opened up the field for a succession of twos, with some dropped catches and two DRS reprieves for Ravindra thrown into the mix.

But once Ravindra departed in the 34th over with a tally of more than 300 expectantly looming for New Zealand, the rest of the batting could only add 95 off the remaining 99 balls while losing their last seven wickets.

"At one stage, we were looking at 300-plus, the way Mitch and Rachin batted,” the Indian skipper said.

That New Zealand were hauled back was testament to the skill of the home side’s bowlers. After skipper Tom Latham fell in the 37th over, India didn’t concede a boundary for 37 balls despite having an in-command Mitchell and the powerful Glenn Phillips at the crease.

Shami made the most of his inclusion with 5-54, Jasprit Bumrah was his usual demanding self, while Kuldeep kept his poise to concede just 25 from his last five overs while taking two wickets.

New Zealand were unfortunate not to make early inroads with the ball, but kept chipping away and when Virat Kohli played a major part in the run-out of Suryakumar, the hosts were tantamount to teetering at 191-5 in the 34th over with a lengthy tail to follow Jadeja.

This was the second open window for New Zealand – but it slowly drew closed as the left-hander patiently accompanied Kohli to a target which even the eventual victors thought was 35 runs less than what they’d need earlier in the evening.

At Dharamsala: Black Caps 273 in 50 overs (Daryl Mitchell 130 off 127, Rachin Ravindra 75 off 87; Mohammed Shami 5-54 off 10) lost to India 274-6 in 48 overs (Virat Kohli 95 off 104, Rohit Sharma 46 off 40; Lockie Ferguson 2-63 off 8) by four wickets.