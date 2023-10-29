Cricket World Cup: Black Caps have more injury woes after defeat to Australia

The Black Caps were forced to chase 389 to beat Australia in Dharamsala and ultimately came up just six runs short.

ANALYSIS: For agonisingly lengthy periods of time, it felt like bowling and catching was New Zealand's Achilles heel.

At the end of a weirdly enticing, bizarrely thrilling, run-stuffed defeat to Australia at the World Cup, it may yet prove that Lockie Ferguson’s tendon injury will be even more painful.

The Black Caps pace bowler faces an uncertain tournament future after being able to bowl just three expensive overs in Dharamsala before limping off with a sore Achilles in his right leg.

New Zealand – now sharing third place with their trans-Tasman foes on eight points from six games after successive defeats – play their next match against fellow semifinal contenders South Africa in Pune starting on Wednesday night, followed by games versus Pakistan at the weekend and the last group match against Sri Lanka on November 9.

Prior to being a brief and bruised punching bag for David Warner and Travis Head, Ferguson had taken eight wickets at 21.38 in four appearances while combining smoothly with Mitchell Santner in the middle overs.

Ferguson faced the last ball of the match with the bat, unable to hit the six required to give New Zealand an incredible victory, but the prospect of him appearing again soon with the ball may be slim.

Replacement options Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi have yet to play a game at the tournament, while Jimmy Neesham – into the XI against Australia due to a minor calf strain for Mark Chapman – wasn’t entrusted with the ball until the 45th over despite Ferguson’s departure.

New Zealand’s aim of virtually securing a semifinal spot appeared to virtually disappear in the first 20 overs as the returned Head (109 from 67 balls) and Warner (81 from 65) put on 175 for the first wicket on a flush pitch amid short boundaries. Their stand featured the highest run-rate (9.13) for 150+ runs opening partnerships in men's ODIs, according to statistician Kausthub Gudipati.

The carnage began in Matt Henry's second over, when back-to-back no-balls were met by back-to-back sixes from Head. It quickly felt like Glenn Maxwell was still batting from his pyrotechnics against the Netherlands, and at both ends.

Ferguson made an early entrance in the seventh over, but his first ball made an early exit into the crowd with a savage Warner cut. Nineteen came off the over, indicating that was not the solution Latham was already desperately seeking more than Madonna in a middling mid-80s movie.

Ferguson was adorned in black shirt, black pants and black boots but the next thing we were most likely to witness was the white flag as Australia’s run-scoring graph resembled the towering Himalayan peaks looming over the stadium, with the century partnership coming up in the ninth over.

Even the parsimonious Mitchell Santner went for 15 when he was thrown into the MASH unit to try and stem the bleeding. It seemed possible we'd see Devon Conway handed the ball before the 20th over rolled around as sixes were struck in the third (3), fourth, fifth, seventh (two), eighth, ninth and tenth overs.

Ashwini Bhatia/AP Australia's David Warner put New Zealand under immediate pressure in a huge opening-wicket stand with Travis Head.

Head's blitz featured some agricultural heaves, whereas Warner was all urban chic, in complete control of shot selection and placement.

Eventually, Latham – who won the toss and chose to field – found a saviour in Glenn Phillips, who had never bowled his full complement of overs in an ODI previously. His 10 overs of offspin were rewarded with 3-37 as his team-mates ‘took’ 7-350 from the other 39.2 overs – with the last four wickets tumbling in seven balls.

While New Zealand shelled catches hard and simple, Mitchell Starc – whose diving snare removed Conway when he looked poised to emulate Australia’s top-order lefties – and team-mates were more assured when offered opportunities, and they remarkably needed to be.

Rachin Ravindra, the find of the tournament, was only a handful of overs away from playing one of the greatest innings since the event began in 1975, making a majestic 116 from 89 balls at No.3.

When he fell, Neesham got the 2019 runners-up closer than anyone expected in the innings break with 58 from 39 deliveries, before bringing back horror World Cup memories for Black Caps fans.

He was run out coming back for a second after mis-hitting a full toss from Starc on leg stump – when he would have fancied his chances of putting it into the stands and leaving just one run required from the final ball – in what would have been the biggest successful run-chase in World Cup history.

At Dharamsala: Australia 388 all out in 49.2 overs (Travis Head 109 off 67 balls, David Warner 81 off 65; Glenn Phillips 3-37 off 10, Trent Boult 3-77 off 10) beat New Zealand 383-9 (Rachin Ravindra 116 off 89, Jimmy Neesham 58 off 39; Adam Zampa 3-74 off 10) by five runs.