Cricket World Cup: Neesham, Black Caps relive painful memories in defeat

The Black Caps were forced to chase 389 to beat Australia in Dharamsala and ultimately came up just six runs short.

As if Jimmy Neesham, the Black Caps and their fans hadn’t suffered enough at a World Cup.

The drama in Dharamsala ended with New Zealand again on the wrong side of the result, as Australia won a run-infested thriller that went to the final ball and left the 2019 runners-up still needing at least one more win to make the playoffs.

New Zealand have eight points from four wins and two defeats to share third place – but ahead of the victors on Sunday morning (NZ time) on Net Run Rate. They play their next match against fellow semifinal contenders South Africa in Pune starting on Wednesday night, followed by games versus Pakistan, at the weekend, and the last group match against Sri Lanka on November 9.

Two wins would mean a side still without regular captain Kane Williamson and an injury cloud over pace bowler Lockie Ferguson had taken their own control of their semifinal quest, whereas one would likely require other sides currently out of the top four – led by India and South Africa – to continue to fail against teams above them on the ladder, with run-rate possibly a significant factor in determining the last four.

Neesham was at the wicket when the Black Caps lost the final at Lord’s, as his Super Over batting partner Martin Guptill was run out when seeking a second run to win the tournament.

In Dharamsala, New Zealand had produced a remarkable run chase of Australia’s 388 – chiefly thanks to Rachin Ravindra’s second century of the tournament – to get to the position where 23 runs were needed from the last nine balls.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Jimmy Neesham of New Zealand is run out by wicketkeeper Josh Inglis of Australia during their World Cup game in Dharamsala, India.

At Lord’s four years ago, with England in pursuit, the hosts needed 22 from nine deliveries – they eventually finished level, sending the clash to a Super Over and then a Boundary Countback decider.

With Neesham and No.10 Trent Boult at the wicket – with only a hobbled Ferguson in reserve – New Zealand needed 19 from six balls, but a second-delivery wide from Mitchell Starc which also went for four more runs reduced the deficit greatly.

Neesham was twice denied boundaries however by fielders, but looked to have an opportunity to hit one over the rope when seven runs were needed from the last two balls. But the left-hander couldn’t connect as hoped on a thigh-high full-toss on leg stump from Starc, and while he strove desperately to make it back for two, the throw from Marnus Labuschagne from deep midwicket was collected by wicketkeeper Josh Inglis, who dived to demolish the stumps with Neesham’s plunge to make his ground to no avail.

Ferguson couldn’t produce a miracle off the last ball as Australia, beaten in their first two Cup outings in India, won their fourth in a row.

"Actually, that [2019 final] was the first thing I thought of when I was coming off, that it's going to look very, very similar," Neesham said after.

"I mean that's the nature isn't it? You want to be desperate, I suppose, in those situations and you'd much rather get run out on your stomach than on your feet."

Ashwini Bhatia/AP New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra hits out during his century.

Ravindra’s 116 came off 89 balls at No.3, while Neesham’s 58 took just 39 deliveries in the highest-scoring World Cup match in history.

Australian openers David Warner and Travis Head put on a partnership of 175 off 115 balls to start the batting onslaught after NZ skipper Tom Latham won the toss.

Playing his first match of the World Cup after waiting for his broken right hand to heal, Head made 109 off 67 balls, while Warner made 81 off 65.

Australia were 200-1 one ball into the 23rd over but occasional off-spinner Glenn Phillips took 3-37 from his 10 overs to help make the contest a memorable one.