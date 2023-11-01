Cricket World Cup: Black Caps juggle injuries against South Africa in Pune

The Black Caps need a replacement for the injured Lockie Ferguson when they face South Africa.

Cricket World Cup: Black Caps v South Africa; Where: MCA Stadium, Pune; When: Wednesday, 9.30pm (NZ time); Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff.

Black Caps captain Tom Latham is upbeat about fast bowler Lockie Ferguson’s chances of returning for their World Cup match against South Africa on Wednesday.

Ferguson limped off with an Achilles tendon problem in his right leg in the loss to Australia at the weekend and while coach Gary Stead was hopeful of a quick return, the pace bowler’s tournament future remained in doubt while awaiting scan results.

Latham alleviated some of those concerns at the pre-match press conference but said Ferguson, captain Kane Williamson and Mark Chapman all required fitness tests at training. The latter two appear less likely.

“We’ll see how they pull up... Lockie went off with a little Achilles niggle last game so fingers crossed he’ll be right for tomorrow,” Latham said.

It looked as if either Ish Sodhi or Tim Southee would end their time beyond the boundary at the World Cup in Ferguson’s absence when they face South Africa in Pune, with the winner to take a huge stride towards sealing a spot in the semifinals.

Neither Sodhi nor Southee – who was unavailable for the early games as he recovered from a broken and dislocated thumb – have been able to force their way into the first-choice XI in the six games to date in India.

The pitch at Pune looks like an excellent batting strip which Sri Lanka failed to take advantage of in their defeat by Afghanistan, with little assistance for seam, swing or spin.

Stead has raised the prospect of regular captain Williamson making a rapid return from the broken thumb he suffered in the side’s third game of the Cup versus Bangladesh on October 13.

But even if the batter comes through further net sessions unscathed, it could be prudent to give him another four days before they meet Pakistan.

Eranga Jayawardena/AP New Zealand's Tom Latham, left, and Glenn Phillips.

With Pakistan seeking to remain in playoff contention when playing Bangladesh overnight (NZ time) in Kolkata, a win over the Proteas would take New Zealand into a share of second spot with their rivals in Pune. Ten points, plus their healthy net run-rate, should be enough to allow them to start making semifinal plans as other sides – including defending champions England - bumble their way through the event.

South Africa’s five wins from six outings – their sole defeat to date was by the Netherlands – have come mostly courtesy of blistering batting.

They made a Cup-record 428-5 in their opening game against Sri Lanka, 399-7 versus England and 382-5 against Bangladesh. Opening bat and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock is the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 431, including three centuries, while Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller add huge punch.

While the chasing side has easily won the two games at Pune in this tournament, New Zealand will still likely want to bat first as their opponents collapsed under pressure from the Netherlands chasing and then got home with just a wicket to spare over Pakistan.

New Zealand (possible): Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c, wk), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.