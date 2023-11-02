Cricket World Cup: Tom Latham decision backfires for Black Caps v South Africa

The Black Caps crumbled to 167 all out chasing 358 against South Africa at the Cricket World Cup.

ANALYSIS: Maybe it felt like a cunning plan.

The double bluff, the old ‘we know you know we know you like to do this, so we’ll throw you off by doing just that’.

Moreover, it probably boiled down to Black Caps skipper Tom Latham backing solidly-laid schemes and his side’s own ability.

But South Africa weren’t fooled in the slightest, or bothered at all, when Latham announced that his side will field after winning the toss in their World Cup game in Pune on Wednesday night (NZ time).

A team which had made scores of 428-5, 311-7, 399-7 and 382-5 batting first previously in the tournament looked a gift horse in the mouth and saw its choppers were incredibly healthy as their in-form batters pumped the New Zealand attack in making 357-4 on their way to a 190-run victory-romp.

The NZ captain immediately came in for the sort of derision levelled at Wayne Barnes and the TMO for their role in the Rugby World Cup final won by the Springboks over the All Blacks.

Manish Swarup/AP South Africa's Quinton De Kock celebrates his fourth century of the World Cup, made versus New Zealand in Pune.

But when questioned after the defeat which – coupled with an increasingly worrying injury list – made their semifinal quest a lot tighter, Latham was unrepentant when asked if he’d bat first if offered a second chance.

“Ah, I don't think so … I think you expect yourself to perform at your best.”

“It was a decent surface. If we'd got some partnerships up top and got through the first 10 overs, we would have been a chance on this small ground and a good surface.

“So nah, I don't think so.”

Allrounder Glenn Phillips concurred.

“At the end of the day, we chose to do what we thought was best on this pitch with the information that's been given,” Phillips said.

“And that's what we go by every game. Obviously South Africa are incredibly strong batting first, but we've got an incredibly good bowling line-up and there was no reason that we couldn't have restricted them to a total that could have been a lot easier to chase on there.

“Playing on at the end, I definitely thought it got better as well. So, I think had things gone slightly differently, we could definitely have come a lot closer than we did today.

“We definitely recognised that they were playing the style of cricket that they wanted to play.”

Which was a compelling reason why New Zealand should have batted.

"We obviously have a blueprint when batting first, and we've shown that in terms of the scores we have been able to post,” South African captain Temba Bavuma said after they almost tripped up in their chase against Pakistan, having done so calamitously versus the Netherlands.

Manish Swarup/AP South Africa's Keshav Maharaj, centre, celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham.

"We can't say with conviction that we do have the blueprint when we are chasing.”

The ODI numbers over a small sample size didn’t stack up for the theory Latham, head coach Gary Stead and the rest of the team’s brains trust went with.

There had been 10 ODIs at the venue over the past decade, with the chasing team winning only four of them. In all T20 matches there, there has been an almost statistically insignificant advantage for teams batting first.

So Quinton de Kock made his fourth ton of the tournament after Phillips was unable to hold onto a potential screamer at backward point from Tim Southee’s second ball when the opener was on 12, and every mishit from the left-hander somehow landed safely.

New Zealand’s fielding was sharp early, but faded as runs mounted and wickets stayed in hand. Trent Boult should have caught Rassie van der Dussen on 72, and the innings top-scorer added another 61 while other chances were squandered.

In his first game of the tournament, Southee (2-77 from 10 overs) lacked impact in the middle overs – as predicted. Legspinner Ish Sodhi is yet to bowl a ball in the tournament while left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj took 4-46 for the Proteas.

Latham spoke of execution following the loss, which had a dramatic impact on New Zealand’s net run-rate ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Pakistan. That’s taking things way too far, but it did still seem a punishable offence.