Cricket World Cup: Black Caps stunned by another Pakistan nemesis in Bengaluru

ANALYSIS: New Zealand’s more seasoned cricket fans still haven’t got over Inzamam-ul-Haq stealing their place in the 1992 World Cup final.

Thirty-one years on, Fakhar Zaman terrorised them and their heroes as Pakistan put a dampener on the Black Caps’ expected surge to the semifinal in India in 2023.

The opener made an eye-popping unbeaten 126 from just 81 balls as New Zealand were defeated by 21 runs on the DLS system.

Staggeringly, it was Fakhar’s fourth ODI century against the Black Caps – this year. He made three tons in successive games against New Zealand – the first in the middle of January and then two more on the second tour of Pakistan in April, including an ominously foreboding unbeaten 180 from 144 balls when he helped his side chase down their target of 337 with seven wickets and 10 balls to spare.

Inzamam was a 22-year-old who’d played just seven ODIs when the World Cup started in 1992, before he stunned the tournament co-hosts with a barnstorming 60 from 37 balls at No.6 in the semifinal at Eden Park, transforming the game when the visitors were 140-4 in the 35th over in pursuit of NZ’s 262-7.

Pakistan’s path to the semis was helped by the intervention of bad weather, and rain fell in their favour again in Bengaluru – although such was Fakhar’s brilliance, against some negligent bowling, that you sensed he and skipper Babar Azam could have gone a long way to chasing down NZ’s 401-6 without a reduction of overs and target.

Aijaz Rahi/AP Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman hits one of his 11 sixes during their World Cup win over New Zealand in Bengaluru, India.

When Inzamam stole the show in Auckland, the thunderstorms New Zealand captain Martin Crowe expected never eventuated. In Bengaluru, they made NZ’s 401-6 in 50 overs a little less valuable.

The big-hitting tyro was an unlikely starter in the 1992 semi – the night before, he had a fever and a crook stomach.

Now, NZ fans have a knot in their gut as a fourth consecutive defeat left them still short of a semifinal spot with just one game left in group play.

It’s been a traumatic time of late for Black Caps fans, young and old.

Jimmy Neesham, who was one blow away from winning the 2019 final at Lord’s in the Super Over, was run out when coming back for a second run in a thrilling climax to the game against Australia last weekend.

New Zealand were then demolished by South Africa after then-captain Tom Latham surprisingly put the rollicking Proteas batters in first, helping them race to 357-4 in a 190-run win which blunted most of the progress NZ had made on net run-rate.

For the second game in succession, New Zealand succumbed to a coach with plenty of domestic experience in this country.

Rob Walter (Otago and Central Districts) guides the Proteas as they arrow in on the last four, while former NZ international Grant Bradburn (Northern Districts) is in charge of Pakistan.

Their director of cricket, Mickey Arthur, said before the game that the players had found the tournament “tough and stifling”, due to the extra security around the team which hugely limited their free time and movement.

Fakhar and Babar took their frustrations out on NZ’s bowlers, with the left-handed opener slamming 11 sixes and eight fours, feasting on deliveries landing in his arc.

Aijaz Rahi/AP New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra celebrates his third century of the World Cup.

Off the back of defeats by India, Australia and South Africa, New Zealand fielded a notably rearranged XI, with the enforced change being the absence of injured seamer Matt Henry, and the obvious one the return of captain Kane Williamson, along with Mark Chapman.

Legspinner Ish Sodhi came in for Henry and conceded 44 runs from four overs in the assault.

Babar opted not to bat first against the revamped bowling set-up on a superb batting deck, which seemed hugely surprising - until the rain came later.

Rachin Ravindra (108 from 94 balls) and Williamson (95 from 79) had seemingly made the decision look ridiculous as they put on 180 for the second wicket, with Ravindra making his third century of the tournament.

Initially in Pakistan’s reply, it seemed the only heart-in-mouth moment New Zealand would have was an injury concern over Williamson, who banged the right knee he suffered a ruptured ACL in at the end of April, when taking a catch to remove Abdullah Shafique in just the second over.

But Fakhar’s demolition job instead left New Zealand with only their final group match against a flailing Sri Lanka to get to 10 points, with other results now also crucial to their fate.

At MA Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: New Zealand 401-6 (Rachin Ravindra 108 off 94, Kane Williamson 95 off 79; Mohammad Wasim 3-60 off 10) lost to Pakistan 200-1 in 25.3 overs (Fakhar Zaman 126no off 81, Babar Azam 66no off 63) by 21 runs (DLS method – par score 179).