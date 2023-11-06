Cricket World Cup: Black Caps bowlers struggle in loss to Pakistan in Bengaluru

ANALYSIS: An old test cricket adage is to never pass judgement until both teams have had a bat and bowl.

It’s often useful to apply to the white ball game too, after New Zealand registered their second-highest total in ODI history against Pakistan at the World Cup – and lost.

What seemed a dazzlingly dominant batting display was made to look distinctly duller when the Black Caps bowled, with their opponents getting the benefit of a reduced target due to rain.

Instead of chasing 402 for victory, a Pakistan side desperate to keep their semifinal chances alive were able to toss caution aside, knowing they wouldn’t need to bat their full complement of overs, and that they needed to be ahead on the DLS system when rain interfered.

Opener Fakhar Zaman still looked capable of hurtling them towards NZ’s 401-6 – just one behind their best of 402-2 versus Ireland in Aberdeen in 2008 – almost single handedly and without assistance from the weather.

But while NZ’s batting is all things bright and beautiful, dark clouds hang over a below-strength bowling outfit.

Aijaz Rahi/AP New Zealand's Trent Boult was unable to make an impression as Pakistan won their World Cup match in Bengaluru, India.

Shorn of first-choice options Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson through injury, NZ’s slump with the ball is now a massive concern ahead of what likely looms as a must-win encounter against Sri Lanka on Thursday night (NZ time).

In their last three Cup matches, NZ have conceded a whopping 946 runs from 125.3 overs. It’s hard to win a tournament – or even make the playoffs – when you’re going for more than 7.5 runs per over.

Tim Southee, in his second start with Ferguson still sidelined by an Achilles problem, was the best of the NZ bowlers in Bengaluru, taking 1-27 off five overs.

But Ish Sodhi, making his debut at this event as the 2019 runners-up went spin-heavy, struggled in the circumstances and conceded 44 from his four overs.

The Black Caps have also struggled to make an impact through Trent Boult in the initial Powerplay.

The left-armer has 10 wickets, but his renowned ability to put NZ on the front foot with the ball by taking early scalps has not surfaced often in this campaign.

He captured the wicket of Bangladesh’s Liton Das with his first ball in that win, but only has two other victims in his initial spell in seven other games – in his fourth over versus Afghanistan and his fifth against South Africa.

That’s partly meant India (71 for the first wicket in 11.1 overs), Australia (175 in 19.1) and then Pakistan (an unbeaten 194 for the second wicket after losing their first at six at the end of the second over) have been able to dictate terms with the bat from the outset.

“The guys in the second half tried hard – it was tough, the weather perhaps didn't help, but we can't take anything away from Pakistan,” said New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

Aijaz Rahi/AP Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman hits one of his 11 sixes during their win over the Black Caps.

“Zaman, when he's going, not many grounds are big enough ... he just hit it to all parts. He swung seriously hard, he hit everything out of the middle of his bat, and it went miles basically.”

The skipper, who fell five short of a century on his return to the tournament after a broken thumb, put on 180 for the second wicket in 23.3 overs as Rachin Ravindra (108 from 94 balls) made his third ton of the tournament in a beguiling mixture of style and substance.

He later backed the move to use Sodhi over Henry’s late replacement Kyle Jamieson while Ferguson remained unavailable.

"Yeah, I mean we obviously have been challenged with injuries and things, but we did see that surface and thought that spin would be perhaps most threatening.

"But everybody went for plenty of runs and I think when that's the case in these sorts of games, it's more about moments or an over or two that can change the game quite quickly. And that was really difficult to come by. Both teams batted beautifully well and ultimately Pakistan just got their noses in front."

Williamson regarded the fourth loss on the trot – after four wins to start the tournament as “a frustrating result for us after so much of it going so well”.

New Zealand’s defeats have come on good wickets against good sides – but India’s bowlers are setting the standard no matter the surface and the Proteas have been tasty too.

A victory over a woeful Sri Lanka should be enough to send New Zealand into a fifth consecutive ODI World Cup semifinal – but better balance will be required.