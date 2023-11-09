Cricket World Cup: Black Caps have eye on rain as they seek win over Sri Lanka

Rain played a major part in New Zealand's loss to Pakistan at the World Cup in Bengaluru, India.

Cricket World Cup: New Zealand v Sri Lanka; Where: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru; When: Thursday, 9.30pm (NZ time)

For the second consecutive World Cup game, the Black Caps will be looking to the skies as they seek to seal a place in the semifinals.

New Zealand’s final group match against Sri Lanka starting in Bengaluru on Thursday night (NZ time) again looks likely to be heavily influenced by rain; as happened at the same venue when the Black Caps were beaten by Pakistan on the DLS system.

The weather forecast for the southern Indian city is for rain prominent in the afternoon, with thundery showers in the early evening for the day-night encounter.

Rain limited New Zealand’s training overnight for the crucial encounter, and it’s likely the game won’t start at the scheduled time, with a decent possibility of a reduced-overs game.

A victory for New Zealand would effectively guarantee them a place in the last four – and a semifinal against currently unbeaten hosts and red-hot tournament favourites India next week.

A rained-out affair would give them one point, to end the group play in fourth place with nine points, meaning Pakistan (who play England on Saturday night) and Afghanistan (who were denied a shock win over Australia by Glenn Maxwell’s astounding double century on Wednesday morning) the chance to move past them to 10 points. Afghanistan’s last game is a tough affair against semifinalists South Africa.

Aijaz Rahi/AP Despite big scores from Rachin Ravindra and captain Kane Williamson, New Zealand lost their World Cup match against Pakistan in Bengaluru, India.

The same opportunities will arise for those teams should New Zealand be beaten by Sri Lanka.

The 2019 runners-up head into the match with four losses on the trot after starting the Cup with four wins – even the nine-wicket triumph over defending champions England now looks a little flattering, given their disastrous title defence.

But New Zealand’s opponents will enter their last game of the tournament following a hugely controversial moment in their loss to Bangladesh.

Veteran allrounder Angelo Mathews was timed out in their defeat, a move by opposition captain Shakib Al Hasan that Mathews described as ‘disgraceful’.

It’s been an abysmal Cup for Sri Lanka, whose only wins have been over the Netherlands and England. That’s led to Sri Lanka's sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe seeking to sack the Sri Lanka Cricket board and replace it with a government-appointed "interim committee" headed by former captain Arjuna Ranatunga.

There has been a public outcry over the team’s poor showing at the tournament – they were soundly beaten by Afghanistan and then hammered by India when dismissed for 55.

Their best performer has clearly been left-armer Dilshan Madushanka, who has captured 21 wickets at an average of 22.23 to be the tournament’s leading wicket-taker.

SKY SPORT Glenn Maxwell was struggling with cramp but hit 201 not out as Australia beat Afghanistan to reach the Cricket World Cup semifinals.

New Zealand looked set to take a huge step towards the semis when making 401-6 from their 50 overs against Pakistan, only for their own bowlers to be savaged by opener Fakhar Zaman, who blazed his way to an unbeaten 126 in just 81 balls.

Pace bowler Lockie Ferguson has missed the last two games with an Achilles tendon strain which saw him able to only bowl three overs in the narrow defeat by Australia before limping off.

However, the coaching staff are optimistic he’ll be fit for selection to bolster a bowling line-up which has conceded a whopping 946 runs from 125.3 overs in their past three defeats.

In contrast, New Zealand’s batting has been healthy, led by Rachin Ravindra’s 487 runs at an average of 74.71, featuring three centuries, while captain Kane Williamson has had scores of 78 retired and 95 in his only two outings when fully fit.

New Zealand (likely): Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Feguson, Trent Boult.

Sri Lanka (likely): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c, wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.